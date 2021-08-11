Salma Hayek showed herself during pregnancy

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek intrigued her fans with a picture in which she was captured with a rounded belly during pregnancy. The star signed the publication itself with a hashtag in Spanish in the form of congratulations on Mother’s Day.

The celebrity posted the corresponding frame on her Instagram page (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page). She posed lying with a huge belly, covering her naked body with a knitted cape. The actress’s hair was loose, a ring with a large diamond was visible on her finger, and there was practically no makeup on her face.

In the comments, fans began to wonder if the celebrity is really pregnant again, or if this is a photo that was taken during her first pregnancy. Here’s what they write about this:

“Wow, thought you were pregnant again”, “Is she really pregnant guys?”, “You put on a lot of weight.”









Hayek herself has not yet responded to questions from subscribers.

Recall that the actress married the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault – they got married in 2009. The daughter that the lovers named Valentina Paloma Pino, was born in September 2007 in Los Angeles.

