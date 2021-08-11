see photos of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz then and now

Exchange Vacation is one of those wonderful Christmas movies to watch every year in a cozy atmosphere. On this day in 2006, everyone’s favorite movie was released.

Every year during the holidays, there are only certain films that you love to watch over and over again. “The holiday“ Is one of those films. The romantic comedy has made our hearts melt every year since its release on December 8, 2006.

The film tells the story of two women who change homes in different countries, where each of them meets a local boyfriend and falls in love. Let’s talk about the most charming and cute meeting environment. “The holiday“ gathered a stellar cast.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, 48, was already a major Hollywood actress when she starred as Amanda Woods in “The Holiday”having visited films “The Mask” and “Charlie’s Angels”. After success “Holidays” Cameron reprized the role of Fiona inShreke the Third “which came out in 2007. In the same year, she broke up with her boyfriend at that time, Justin Timberlake.

She has appeared in many hits over the years such as Knight and day (with Tom Cruise, one of the main heroes of “Vanilla Sky”) and “Very bad teacher”… Her last film roles were the comedy “Sex tape “ and the latest film adaptation Annie in 2014. Cameron announced that she retired from the cinema in 2018.

Cameron had a daughter after retiring Raddix in 2019. She married Benji Madden in 2015. In 2020, Cameron launched an organic wine brand called Avaline.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet, 45, was one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses when she took on the role of Iris Simpkins in “The Holiday”… For the next few years after “The Holiday”Kate won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Reader and reunite with the main actor in the movie “Titanic” Leonardo DiCaprio in the new work “The Road of Change”. She also joined the series “Divergent“.









She received another Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs movie… Her most recent work is starring Saoirse Ronan in the historical novel The Ammonite and voicing the titular horse in Disney +.Black beauty “… Kate to star in limited-edition HBO series “Mare from Easttown “ and “Avatar-2 “, the highly anticipated sequel “Avatar “… Kate learned to free dive and could hold her breath underwater for 7 minutes.

The second marriage of the actress with Sam Mendes broke up in 2010 after seven years of marriage. They divorced in 2011. Kate married Ned Rocknroll in 2012. Kate has three children.

Jude Law

Jude Law, 47, played Graham Simpkins in “The Holiday”… He then played Dr. Watson in films about Sherlock Holmes along with Robert Downey Jr. He is also best known for his role as young Albus Dumbledore inFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “… Jude has also starred in films such as “Captain Marvel “, “Spy”, “Infection” and others.

He has also played on television in shows such as “Young Pope” and “New Pope”… The actor recently starred in the HBO miniseries. “The third day”… He will reprise his role as Albus Dumbledore in the next film.Fantastic Beasts“And will play Captain Hook in”Peter Pan “…

The same year that it came out “The Holiday“, Jude’s relationship and Sienna Miller ended. Jude has two children from ex-girlfriends Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding… He married Phillipe Coan in 2019. In September 2020, they had their first child together, Jude’s sixth child.

Jack Black

51 years old Jack Black played by Miles Dumont in “The Holiday”playing Kate’s love interest. The comedian continued to run the franchise “Kung Fu Panda“From 2008 to 2016. He also starred in popular films such as “Goosebumps”, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle “ and “Jumanji: the next level “… He received his second Golden Globe nomination for his role in the filmBernie “ 2011 year…

In 2018, Jack launched the Jablinski Games YouTube channel. In 2006, Jack married Tanya Hayden… They have two children.