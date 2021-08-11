Selena Gomez commented on the appearance of Billie Eilish on the cover of the gloss

А точнее то, как 19-летняя певица выглядит с косметикой бренда Rare Beauty .

On Monday, Selena Gomez, who recently launched her own decorative spectrum product line, noted the fact that popular singer Billy Eilish used her funds for the photo shoot of the March issue Vanity fair…

“Billy Eilish and Rare Beauty – I really like this combination. You look amazing”.

28-year-old singer Selena Gomez reposted herself a photo of Billy from the page make-up-master Robert Ramziwho worked on the image Eilish for the cover of the aforementioned magazine. He managed to preserve the natural beauty of the girl, only emphasizing her with mascara, luminizer, blush and concealer. Nude shades remain in trend.

And this is far from the first time a graduate Disney Channel admired Eilish… During an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, Gomez talked about why BillyIs one of her favorite artists.

“Firstly, I am attracted by her awareness, which can be seen in her track “Xanny“. She absolutely understands what this industry can become, and she herself becomes its embodiment. ”

Read also: Strength in eagerness – what is your superpower

“When I heard the song“Everything I Wanted“I burst into tears because I had gone through it too, and Billy explained my feelings incredibly truthfully. In many cases, I think about the fact that it doesn’t matter who you are. Sometimes I think, is this really all? She deserves everything she has already received. She’s an incredible artist. “







In conversation with Vanity Fair Eilish talked about the “terrible” relationship she had with her body, and reasoned about his photo, which was circulated on the Internet earlier this year. The one in which Billy is dressed in tight clothes that show her true body.

“I think the people around me were more worried about this than I myself, because I was very worried about my figure before. To be honest, I started wearing baggy clothes just because of my body, ”added the singer.

Billy noted that compared to how she felt in her teen years, at the moment, the singer feels more confident and has a healthy mindset.