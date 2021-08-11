Selena Gomez criticized Facebook for misinformation about COVID-19: Music: Culture: Lenta.ru

American actress and singer Selena Gomez criticized the social network Facebook, accusing her of misinformation regarding COVID-19. She expressed this opinion on her Twitter page.

The celebrity pointed out that the social network has introduced a ban on the publication of fake information about coronavirus and vaccines. “So why is all this still happening?”, – the singer is indignant. In her opinion, Facebook “will be responsible for thousands of deaths if it does not take action now.”

Selena Gomez was previously named Person of the Year by People magazine. It is noted that this year the artist has firmly established herself as a defender of mental health, racial equality and body positive. Over the past 12 months, she managed to release her third studio album, Rare, and launched her line of inclusive cosmetics, Rare Beauty.









In April, the social network Facebook launched a special Russian-language page called the Coronavirus Information Center (COVID-19). It displays the posts of official accounts of various international and local health organizations. For Russians, information from the official accounts of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ministry of Health, Rospotrebnadzor and the stopcoronavirus.ru portal will be published on the Facebook page. The page of the Coronavirus Information Center also contains the main theses related to the fight against the pandemic and formulated by the WHO.