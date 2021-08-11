The expert told how bitcoin is actually backed

MOSCOW, 12 Aug – PRIME. Bitcoin is devoid of inflationary nature and claims to be a new equivalent of value that has been lost in recent years. This cryptocurrency is often compared to gold, considering it a digital counterpart. In addition, bitcoin is in some way backed by distrust of fiat currencies and the actions of governments and central banks, Aaron Chomsky, head of the ICB Fund’s investment department, told Prime.

The creation of bitcoin was facilitated by the destruction of confidence in fiat currencies, which, after the abandonment of the gold standard, lost their tight peg to gold and the US dollar. The 2008 crisis showed that leading central banks to “save” the economy can not only lower rates to zero or negative values, but also resort to a quantitative easing program, which involves buying securities from the market by saturating the financial system with liquidity, he said.

“The actual issue allows to continue lending to the banking system, maintain aggregate demand and mitigate the crisis in the economy. The downside of the coin is the creation of prerequisites for inflation as the economy recovers, which reduces the purchasing power of money and undermines confidence in the security of the currency,” the expert explained

Bitcoin lacks these disadvantages. Its emission is limited to 21 million coins and is set by an algorithm that has been in effect for 12 years, Chomsky said.









“Every four years, there is a halving of the issued bitcoins, which miners receive for solving a complex mathematical problem. The network is protected from hacking by the computing work of the equipment they purchased, the volume of electricity consumption of which has become comparable to that of individual countries. This can be considered as securing bitcoin,” the expert said …

At the same time, the growth trajectory of the Bitcoin audience corresponds to the growth in the number of Internet users at the dawn of its appearance. Bitcoin’s audience has expanded from a small group of libertarian cryptographers to 101 million, according to the University of Cambridge in October 2020, he noted.

In the last couple of years, institutional investors have also taken an interest in cryptocurrency. Many large banks in the US and Europe are ready to open access to bitcoin for their clients, but so far this is hampered by the remaining regulatory uncertainty.

“This regulatory uncertainty creates risks for investors. The authorities around the world are not happy with the prospect of creating an uncontrolled monetary system. This is the loss of monetary sovereignty with risks for the economy. Such rejection can be expressed either in a total campaign to ban cryptocurrency-related activities, as in China, or tough regulation, which is actually happening in the United States and began to be supported by other countries, “concluded Chomsky.

