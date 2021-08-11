The girl is the spitting image of Emma Watson. People can’t tell her from Hermione

The girl showed two photographs with Hermione Granger, and people cannot understand where the impostor is. The cosplayer turned out to be so good that she cannot be distinguished from the original. And the beauty’s Instagram proved: she and Emma Watson are twins separated in childhood.

In the 21st century, the internet allows people to be convinced that doubles exist. Recently, Twitter users have discovered that some of the stars are too similar to each other. So, Margot Robbie has as many as five copies – and they are all actresses too.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Reddit users saw another example of extraordinary similarities. A girl named Ella Norton (ellanorton) published a collage of her photo and a frame from the movie “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2”. According to her, she is professionally cosplaying Hermione. She is also her double.

At the bottom of the image is actress Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. And at the top is Ella, who looks exactly the same.

The redditors were delighted with how much Ella looked like Emma. Its publication received more than 40 thousand upvotes in just a day. And in the comments there were some jokes about the impostors from the game Among Us.

Okay, who’s the impostor here?

Some of the commentators suspected that the girl looked like Hermione only from a certain angle and with a special make-up. But as soon as skeptics saw other pictures of the double, their doubts disappeared.

Do you really look like her, or does it only work with a certain facial expression and angle?

At first I decided that there was a cosplayer in both photos.

Update: Jesus Christ, I looked at your profile and you look a hell of a lot like her!

Indeed, other photos of Ella only confirm that she is a real double of Emma Watson. Since May 2020, the girl has been publishing pictures on Instagram in which she is almost indistinguishable from a star.

As references, she uses not only moments from “Harry Potter”, but also frames from other films with Watson. So, she repeated the image of Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”.

And Eli from Noah.

I am currently working on cosplay for Ilu. Have you seen the movie Noah?

And sometimes the girl does first take a photo, and then she notices a similarity with the famous pictures of the actress.

ellanortonnnn It’s not a replica, but I took a selfie and it reminded me of this photo of Emma.

By the way, Ella looks like Emma and her characters not only in appearance. In her profile description, she describes herself as a student, bookworm, feminist and human rights defender. And in his posts he often talks about the books he reads.

ellanortonnnn I want to talk about the book I am rereading now – “Far from the Maddened Crowd”!

I read this book for a long time and decided to return to it again. I bought an edition for my lean (but growing) Clothbound Classics collection! These are by far the best editions of classic novels I have come across. They are just great!

It’s no secret that the real Emma Watson also advocates for women’s rights and loves to read and learn. Unlike many colleagues, she always combined her work in film with her studies at school, and then studied English literature at the university. The actress is a Brown University graduate.

In September 2020, Ella published a post in which she talked about her love of learning.

ellanortonnnn Hooray, it’s time to get back to school!

I can’t wait for the profile classes to begin. If you are interested, I study English literature, history, Spanish, philosophy and ethics. She also took a course in feminist literature. I’m so looking forward to it. Wish me good luck!

But the commentators were much more impressed by the girl’s photo than by her signature. The resemblance to a celebrity finally baffled everyone.

Is this really a photo of you or did you just post a photo of Emma Watson?

I think this is Emma.

Ella herself already explained with a laugh that the picture was definitely her own. And people have only one explanation.

So it’s time to ask your parents if you have a twin …

