The girl lost weight and became famous because of the similarity with the famous model: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The girl showed her appearance after losing weight and became famous on social networks due to the resemblance to the famous model. The video appeared on her TikTok page.

Blogger @izzysheaa posted a video showing the results of her transformation. The posted footage captures a girl without makeup with her hair gathered in a ponytail, while at the end of the video the blogger starred with a make-up and a new hairstyle. The video shows that the user has lost a lot of weight, but she does not note how much.









@Izzysheaa’s post went viral with over nine million views. Subscribers began to write compliments to the heroine of the video. According to some users, she looked like Kendall Jenner. “You are so beautiful!” at the same time, “wrote the fans.

In December 2020, the TV star noticeably lost weight in a short time and showed the result in the photo. Love Island TV show winner Amber Gill combined two photos taken six weeks apart. Fans admired her appearance in the comments.