The Kardashian family opens the first offline store

It will feature personal items and accessories from the wardrobes of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On June 24, the first offline store of the Kardashian Kloset resale platform will open at the Resort World in Las Vegas. It will feature personal items and accessories from the wardrobes of the Kardashian-Jenner family, WWD reports. The family plans to go beyond fashionable items and expand their assortment.









“ Las Vegas “An international place,” said Cynthia Bussie, co-owner of the site and cousin of Kris Jenner. “This will allow our customers and fans around the world to get to know Kardashian Kloset in person.”

As a reminder, the Kardashian Kloset website was first launched in October 2019 and quickly became popular with buyers and YouTube influencers by setting a trend in the video of unpacking the things of the Kardashian family.

The success of the company brings the family’s popularity on social media. At the moment, more than 9000 items of personal belongings have already been sold, with 40.3% of customers being regular customers. The site contains collections of every family member, including male and child models.

As the site’s curators admit, they receive many requests for various things from the viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Prices for items at Kardashian Kloset range from 1,800 rubles to 4 million rubles. The most expensive item in the collection is a rare Hermès Birkin bag from Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe.