The largest network of cinemas in the world will allow you to buy tickets and food with Bitcoin. Tentatively – by the end of 2021 | Hromadske television

Investors reacted positively to the announcement of the head of AMC, as well as better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of 2021, with the company’s shares up 5.3%. In turn, Bitcoin on August 9 rose by 5.5% when compared with the previous day.

Aron added that the company “Explored other ways AMC is involved in the emerging cryptocurrency space and is extremely intrigued by the potentially lucrative business[возможностями]”. He did not elaborate on what it was about.

For now, AMC will only accept payments in Bitcoin online, but, according to Adam Aron, the company is working to make it possible to pay with cryptocurrency using Apple Pay and Google Pay payment applications.

AMC has experienced financial difficulties in recent years – primarily due to a decrease in the popularity of cinemas amid the growth of streaming services, and then due to their closure due to the coronavirus epidemic.

However, since the beginning of 2021, AMC shares have suddenly jumped by almost 1,500%. This happened after the massive purchase of shares by amateur investors who coordinated their actions. You can read more about this in our material.…









In recent months, the Bitcoin exchange rate has fluctuated sharply against the backdrop of the actions of influential businessmen and governments of countries – in particular, restrictions on the mining of cryptocurrency by China and statements by Elon Musk about the suspension of the sale of Tesla cars for Bitcoin due to its environmental friendliness.

However, interest in cryptocurrency has not yet faded away. For example, Amazon posted a job “Head of product development in the field of digital currencies and blockchain” – the latter is the technology used by cryptocurrencies.

AMC is the largest movie theater chain in the world, founded in 1920 in Kansas. The company has the largest share of the movie theater market in the United States. AMC owns nearly 1,000 cinemas and over 10,000 screens in the United States.