The London hard fork took place on the Ethereum network. How altcoin rate reacted – Ministry of Finance

The London hard fork took place on the Ethereum mainnet at block # 12,965,000. Forklog writes about this.

Within London, five proposals for improving the Ethereum network (EIP) have been implemented:

EIP-3554 – delaying the activation of the “difficulty bomb” until December 1, 2021;

EIP-3541 – prohibiting the deployment of new smart contracts whose addresses start with the 0xEF byte.

EIP-3529 – Reduced Gas Compensation;

EIP-3198 – defines the code of the operation that returns the base commission of the block in which it is performed;

EIP-1559 – involves burning part of the transaction fees depending on the network load and reducing the volatility of the gas price.

The latter proposal received support from developers and users, but divided miners into two camps.

Its opponents, including the SparkPool and Ethermine pools that jointly control 43.9% of the network hashrate, wanted to concentrate more than 51% of the computing power in the latter. However, their attempt failed.

According to experts of the Compass company, the activation of EIP-1559 will lead to a decrease in miners' income by 20-30%. The proposal will increase the share of revenues from block mining, and the decrease in transaction fees will offset the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency.









Cooler than bitcoin

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Yong Joo, in an interview with Chinese crypto journalist Willie Wu, predicted that Ethereum would outperform Bitcoin in market capitalization in the long term.

According to the head of CryptoQuant, the update will increase the scalability, security and decentralization of the Ethereum blockchain.

Altcoin trading

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of 15:57, the cost of Ethereum is $ 2,582 per coin.

Altcoin update will be another step in the transition to protocol 2.0

Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum 2.0 will allow the original blockchain to scale and make it more user-friendly.

The main feature of the update is the network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus – it will replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which the blockchain is currently running on.

What is Hardfork

A hard fork is a radical change in how algorithms and the code itself work. Most often, with a hard fork, new technologies are introduced that lead to a bifurcation of the blockchain and the creation of a new cryptocurrency.