The network is discussing Armie Hammer’s long-standing conflict with Blake Lively. Let’s tell!

“Get rid of it situation.”







Amid a scandal with shocking correspondence, explicit videos and accusations of inappropriate behavior, the 34-year-old actor is under scrutiny. Armie Hammer wisely left social media, so users had to delve into his past. And they discovered something interesting!









Fans of “Gossip Girl” remember that Armie played the boyfriend of Serena van der Woodsen – the heroine Blake Lively. True, Hammer did not stay in the series for a long time. What went wrong, he told in 2017 on the Andy Cohen show: then one of the viewers asked the actor to name “the greatest diva on the set.”

“Let me tell you that it wasn’t easy filming the show and I didn’t even do all of the episodes planned for me because of that. It was a “Get rid of him” situation, ”admitted Armie.

The actor clarified that he played Blake Lively’s love interest, to which Chelsea Handler, another guest of the program, noted that perhaps the problem was in her. In response to this, Armie raised his eyebrows pointedly, but before said: “No, no, I’m not talking about that.”