The Ukrainian trailer for the film “The Witches” has appeared: Anne Hatway wants to destroy all children (video)

On the eve of Halloween, a film based on the author’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” starts in Ukraine.

Inspired by one of the most terrifying tales of British children’s literature classic Roald Dahl, Robert Zemeckis (creator of the Back to the Future trilogy) is filming his version of the book. It should turn out spectacular and scary – after all, among the producers are Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron.

The action takes place in a world where among ordinary people live disguised witches who hate children. The protagonist of the tale, a seven-year-old orphan, moves to live with his grandmother in Alabama. Grandmother tells her grandson how to recognize a witch, because for her there is nothing better than ruining a child. However, despite his grandmother’s warnings, the boy manages to run into glamorous ladies who, in fact, turn out to be dangerous witches.









Out of harm’s way, the grandmother decides to take her grandson to a seaside resort. But, as evil, it was at this resort that the witches decided to arrange a world rally. And the boy will have to face no one, but the most dangerous Supreme Witch.

Following modern trends, the director invited African American actors to the main positive roles. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (“The Servant”) will play the grandmother. But the main villain will be played by the beauty Anne Hathaway (“The Devil Wears Prada”, “Ocean’s 8”).

Also starring Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones).

The film will be released in the Ukrainian box office on October 29.

READ ALSO

Movie Premieres of the Week: Jackie Chan & Bigfoot Return and Interstellar Australian Style