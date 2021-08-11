US to change constitution over cryptocurrencies – Cardano founder

Lead developer of the Cardano ecosystem, Charles Hoskinson, believes that the uncertainty around the regulation of the crypto market will lead to constitutional changes

The states are threatened with changes of the constitutional scale due to the uncertainty with the regulation of the crypto market. This opinion is shared by the founder of the Cardano ecosystem, Charles Hoskinson. In his online broadcast, Hoskinson warned that the crypto market should prepare for threats far more dangerous than taxation *.

Join our Telegram channel to keep abreast of the main trends in the crypto market.

According to the founder of Cardano, participants in the crypto market should write massive complaints to their senators and congressmen, expressing dissatisfaction with the bill under consideration. At the same time, Hoskinson still believes that the only solution to the pressing problem will be constitutional changes.

“I adhere to my position that the only the way that will solve all this in the long term will be the constitutional convention, ”he said.







According to Hoskinson, the market needs to prepare for increased regulation. At the same time, whether it will have a positive or negative effect depends on the crypto community itself, the expert is sure. We will remind, the vote of the US Senate on the sensational bill on taxation of cryptocurrencies is scheduled for today, August 7.

Read also: US tax confiscated $ 1.2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021

The crypto community, for the most part, was skeptical about the idea of ​​the US authorities to oblige to license all market participants. For example, the head of the public American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Brian Armstrong already named the bill under consideration is “nonsense”.

Moreover, some in Congress have calculated that the bill would increase the federal budget deficit by $ 256 billion over 10 years. This, The Wall Street Journal found, contradicts the claims of lobbyists for the bill that profits will cover all costs.

Read about the way Russia will go in terms of taxation of cryptocurrencies in a special article by the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments and join the discussion in our Telegram channel

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.