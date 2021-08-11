what else does Gwyneth Paltrow offer to give to loved ones for the New Year, HELLO! Russia

“An ordinary woman” Gwyneth Paltrow – at least that’s what the actress often calls herself in interviews – does not break her own traditions and once again presented the readers of her lifestyle site Goop and not only a list of “funny but amazing” – in her opinion , gifts. Or, as the Daily Mail wrote, the actress came to the rescue of anyone who shares the thought on the eve of the approaching New Year: “The best way to end this year of economic turmoil is to spend thousands of dollars on something that no one needs.” Well, let’s get to know the guide better!

Gwyneth traditionally divided the entire list of gifts into several categories: for recreation and health, for men, for receiving guests, for children, for cooking, for couples, for travel, and so on. But all the attention of the world press and readers was attracted, as always, by the last group – “Strange (but undoubtedly wonderful) gifts”.

Most Goop readers from the entire guide can afford a small list of things, like a post-structural vulva coloring book for $ 14.95 and a tattoo kit for $ 36. Gwyneth’s “cheap” gifts also include, for example, a $ 79 necklace vibrator and, of course, the actress’s famous candle with an intimate scent for $ 75.

Coloring book









For the incredibly generous and wealthy people, Gwyneth has a few options in store. So, for example, having $ 7,500, you can safely give your pregnant girlfriend a custom-made chair for childbirth (for this price, they simply have to go painlessly).

For those who have it all, a $ 38,000 mattress can be gifted – made from 29 layers of sustainable and organic materials, including pure latex, wool from Goop farms in India and cashmere made from royal alpaca in the Peruvian Andes.

An excellent gift option, according to Gwyneth, will be a designer leather bag for – attention! – watermelon (one), price on request, or a lamp in the form of a freshly baked baguette for $ 210. You can surprise a friend with a special PlantWave gadget: if “connected” to any plant, it will convert the received electrical signal into music streaming audio using midi-waveforms. In simple terms, it will convey the thoughts of plants in the form of music for $ 299.