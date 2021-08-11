where Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and others live. Photos and videos from the inside

Supermodels are no stranger to living on a grand scale: a golden bathroom, several dressing rooms, a pool with panoramic views of the Californian plateau – what more could you ask for from your own home?

OBOZREVATEL decided to find out in which mansions the world’s most famous models live. Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and other catwalk stars boasted of their luxury apartments.

Famous Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen lives with her husband Tom Brady in a luxurious estate in California, Los Angeles. The newlyweds bought a medieval-style house in 2009 for $ 11.75 million and have been renovating it for five years. It now houses 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 7 living rooms with 7 fireplaces, spacious state-of-the-art kitchens, a library, and a large gym. The interior of the mansion is made in the style of a French chateau. The rooms are full of natural stone and wood, wicker furniture and baskets of flowers. There is a lot of greenery around the house – gardens with artificial lakes and waterfalls, a pool overlooking the Californian plateau and many flowers and plants.

The supermodel, a few years before the birth of the child, acquired real estate in Hollywood, in the hipster area of ​​Echo Park. The house cost her $ 2 million. The mansion has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a brick fireplace, a veranda, a beautiful courtyard with a garden. The house also has a kitchen, office, master bedroom with a spacious wardrobe and huge windows offering stunning views. The living area of ​​the house is over 150 sq. m.

Kendall Jenner has topped the list of the highest paid models in the world since 2017, so she was able to afford the most luxurious cottage in Los Angeles. Many decorative elements and even furniture were made to order at the discretion of Kendall herself. The supermodel preferred natural textures, natural tones and comfortable furniture in the interior. Jenner rebuilt two of the five bedrooms into dressing rooms.









The supermodel’s mansion is located in Santa Monica, on the very coast of the ocean. The model lives here with her two children: daughter Anna Louise and son Noah. The interior is made in a colonial style: a combination of cozy luxury with notes of exotic, the focus is on the abundance of textures and colors, and, of course, exotic decor items. Alessandra collected interior items all over the world: here and Persian carpets, and Chinese chests of drawers, ceramics from India, as well as Egyptian chandeliers.

Cara Delevingne’s house in London is a Waldo Works project that combines shocking, freedom and secularism. The house is included in the list of monuments of the Georgian era. The design of the house is a series of rooms, each of which reflects the lifestyle of the hostess.

