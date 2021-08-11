Why Megan Fox hates her movie looks

On May 16, the American actress and fashion model celebrates her 35th birthday. In honor of this “Rambler” recalls the history of her career, the best roles, and also tells why the actress does not like her role in the cinema.

Fox began her career in Hollywood with cameo and supporting roles. In 2007, real fame came to her after the film “Transformers” was released. The producers of the film noticed the aspiring actress and saw the potential in her. Since then, she has starred in many famous films: two parts of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, the thriller “Jennifer’s Body” and the comedy “How to Lose Friends and Make Everyone Hate You.”









However, the public has always been interested in the personal life of a star. For several years she was married to actor Brian Austin Green. Despite the age difference of 14 years, the stars’ relationship lasted a total of 16 years. They have three sons.

The actress has always attracted men with her appearance. However, she admitted that she hates her carts in the cinema due to the fact that they do not correspond to her real one. As Fox admitted in an interview, in life she is modest and not as confident in herself as on the screen.

Participants of the project “You are Super! 60+ “told about the dream

What happened on the set of “Finding Captain Grant”

The USA will host its own Eurovision Song Contest