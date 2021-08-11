Winter down jacket and references to Kim Kardashian: how was the presentation of Kanye West’s album in Atlanta

On July 22nd, Kanye West performed live at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he presented the new album “Donda”. “Afisha Daily” collected details of the concert and the upcoming album from all over the Internet. Background The record got its name in honor of the rapper’s mother – Donda West. In 2007, at the age of 58, she died from complications from plastic surgery. One of the singles will also be titled “Donda”, however details about it are still unknown.

Party setting According to AP News, it was not as energetic and noisy as West was used to: “He let his music speak, and the fans listened in silence and applauded.” Since the rapper did not utter a word during the performance itself, the fans had to evaluate the guests, the setting and the lyrics. Kanye West Outfit Most of all the fans were surprised by the format of the event: Kanye came in an orange down jacket and performed on a white floor, as if he were on an expedition to the North Pole.

References to Kim Kardashian Among the stars at the concert were Rick Ross, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Kim wore an all-red bow, just like the performer himself on stage.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February, she came to support the ex-husband with her children, and even published several stories on Instagram.

In “Welcome to My Life,” Kanye mentioned his time in Calabasas, the California city where the Kardashians’ home is. The track contains lines that he is losing his family, so users are sure: we are talking about Kim and their children.





“No Child Left Behind” In the middle of “No Child Left Behind,” Kanye West dropped to one knee and then got into a runner stance, like Shakarri Richardson in the single preview that came out the day before. The audience saw this as the support of the American sprinter: she will not be able to go to the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive test for the presence of marijuana in her blood. In the same song, the phrase “He worked wonders with me” sounded, during which the rapper raised his index finger in the air. According to viewers, in Atlanta, West made references to religious themes many times. The final of the concert was especially striking. Viewers heard Jay-Z’s voice saying, “This could be the return of the throne.” Some have found in this a hint of a new joint album between the two hip-hop stars.

A release that did not take place On digital stages “Donda” was supposed to appear during the concert – on July 23, at 3.00 Moscow time. But, by tradition, the album never became available to the general public at the appointed time.

kanye west’in albumu icin sabahlara kadar uyumadik eleman yayınlamadi albumu sizofren orospu evladi – pet bardakta viski içenlerden🌈⃤ (@kafasalsorunlar) July 23, 2021 “We didn’t sleep until morning for the Kanye West album, but this guy never released his album, schizophrenic son of a bitch.”

Resourceful fan bonus For those who could not get to the concert, but dream of getting a piece of it, T-shirts with the Mercedes logo and the date of the album presentation appeared on the network. Prices – from 300 to 2000 dollars (22,000-147,000 rubles).