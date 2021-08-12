Angelina Jolie rescues bees all over the planet | Vogue Ukraine

Angelina Jolie is an ambassador of the Guerlain House and an active participant in the Women For Bees program, which the old French House runs as part of a long-term cooperation with UNESCO

Angelina Jolie PHOTO: MARIE ROUGE @LESJOUESROUGES PHOTO: MARIE ROUGE @LESJOUESROUGES

“It’s hot,” – says Angelina Jolie, feeling all the charm of a protective beekeeping suit, made from several layers of thick breathable mesh, in the middle of summer in the mountains of Saint-Baume near Marseille. But the actress and humanist are not afraid of professional risks. She doesn’t seem to be bothered by the swarms of bees flying around the seven hives, which she inspects with Guerlain’s Women for the Bees. The first monthly intensive ended earlier this week.

Jolie has long recognized the importance of bees for the existence of mankind. “They provide a third of all food resources,” explains Jolie. Caring for bees is an important part of the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation’s programs, which she founded in Cambodia 17 years ago and named after her eldest son. But on Wednesday, while visiting the French l’Observatoire Français d’Apidologie (OFA), even Jolie learned something new. OFA is a Provence-based bee protection organization founded by former Chanel Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Dufresne. As a Guerlain ambassador, Jolie went to the Women for the Bees ceremony – and decided that she herself needed to immerse herself in this world. “I tried honey from the beehive. Fantastic, ”she says, lighting up a smile. “It’s much tastier than usual.”

In line with the commitment of the LVMH brand, Guerlain, in partnership with OFA and UNESCO, will train 50 female beekeepers from various biospheres as part of its ambitious program over five years. Bees have been an important part of the House’s legacy since its founding in 1828, and Guerlain has stepped up efforts to preserve their populations. The goal of the program, which started in June, is to increase the bee population by 125 million by 2025. The program not only combats the devastating effects of climate change, the use of pesticides and chemicals that threaten the honeybee population, but also provides employment and education for women. After the training, Guerlain will supply each participant with 50 hives and bee colonies in their home countries. “It’s just game that we are still discussing why girls’ education is so important. It’s annoying that we still have to explain it all, ”laments Jolie, whose work as Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has given her the opportunity to see firsthand how helping women can ultimately support entire communities. “Such things help women to become less vulnerable, and in some cases, just to survive.”









Due to travel restrictions during Covid-19, the first group of the program consisted mainly of French women between the ages of 25 and 49, united by their collective passion for bees. There were women from all walks of life, including an equine physiologist and television producer. “When I learned that bees can communicate — for example, tell each other where to find food, and that people have actually studied bees for so long that they can understand their language, I fell in love,” says Aggelina Kanellopulu, founder of Director of The Bee Camp, an Athens non-governmental organization that works to protect bees in Greece and organizes events to raise awareness of the conservation of the population. “It’s like interspecies communication to me,” says the 30-year-old, dressed in beige cargo pants and a blue polo shirt with the OFA logo. “Life is not easy for a beekeeper,” says Kanellopulu after participating in a program where she had to get up at 6:30 am and spend four hours on the road to check the status of OFA’s hives. Not all 2000, but only a few. “Beekeepers work hard, and the efforts they put in don’t always pay off,” she says. But, although the results of grueling physical labor are often threatened by external circumstances, this work is of great importance for the survival of the planet and our entire species.

“Bees are life,” says Dufresne, who turned his 1,000-hectare Provencal family estate into the OFA headquarters in 2014. Eight years ago, his first granddaughter was born, and Dufresne, who once ran the couture divisions of Lanvin and Christian Lacroix, suddenly regained his sight. “She is unlikely to ask me what my life was like when I knew Karl Lagerfeld, but she will definitely ask what I did for her and her generation.”

The concept when the luxury business takes responsibility and moves according to the principles of sustainable development is close to Angelina Jolie – both as an ambassador of a luxury House and as a mother. “This is more than promoting perfume and participating in some modest project,” she says. The second session of the Women for the Bees program will take place in Cambodia and then will be presented in the biospheres of other countries, including Ethiopia and China. “Basically, we are creating a network of women around the world, and this together with the source of work helps them to be independent,” explains Jolie. “You teach a woman, she will teach someone else.”

This is, of course, about the spirit of camaraderie, not about competition – and about entrepreneurship. “We are in talks with Guerlain to supply everything the hive makes,” says Kanellopoulou. It’s about honey and royal jelly, which are part of the Guerlain Abeille Royal line. This is where the famous Youth Watery Oil comes in, which is so effective in minimizing the signs of aging.

At the graduation ceremony, Jolie, shining in a nude Matteau dress, announces that she will continue to participate in further work. Canellopoulou wipes away her tears. “The Greek word is charmolypi i that means sad and happy at the same time,” she says. An important point: the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.

Text: Celia Elenberg

Based on materials from vogue.com