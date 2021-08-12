Angelina Jolie’s close friend revealed the truth about the scandalous adoption of her eldest son

“I don’t want Maddox to be hurt emotionally.”







Angelina Jolie and Maddox











Recently, Angelina Jolie was accused of illegally adopting her eldest child Maddox, who was born in Cambodia. Similar conversations emerged after aspiring journalist Elizabeth Jacobs decided to shoot a documentary called Stolen Children about Cambodian children. Now there are new details of the scandalous adoption.









Former humanitarian worker Sarath Moon, who helped Jolie during her visits to Cambodia, uncovered the truth about Maddox’s adoption. “I’m not 100% sure that Maddox was an orphan, even though he was in an orphanage. At least one of the parents may have been alive at the time of his adoption. But I never asked these difficult questions, and no one asked. This happened often in Cambodia. Many parents here do not have the opportunity to take care of their children, so they either send them to an orphanage or sell them, ”Moon told Mail Online.

Moon also noted that he feared Maddox’s reaction to the documentary that would shed light on his adoption: “I don’t want Maddox to be hurt emotionally. His adoption was officially legal, but I still can’t say for sure if he was an orphan. ” Moon noted that he loves the eldest son of the actress, as a family, and hopes for his bright future.