Anne Hathaway “changed” into a pillow, inspired by the image of her heroine from the movie “How to Become a Princess”

The network continues to “show” pillows, because not all the stars have taken part in the challenge, the condition of which is to use a pillow instead of clothes. Today, the #pillowchallenge tag appeared in a fresh post by 37-year-old actress Anne Hathaway, and she was photographed with a pillow in a way that none of her colleagues had posed before.

Ann remembered the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, in which she played the main role, and decided to remind her followers about it. So Hathaway partially repeated her image from the poster of the film project, adding several pillows to it.

The Queen is never late. Everybody else just comes early – signed the actress photo.



Ann Hataway



Poster for the movie “How to Become a Princess”



This week, 53-year-old Halle Berry, who was photographed with a pillow in her garden, and 46-year-old Tori Spelling, who created a retro look, also showed their “outfits” of pillows on Instagram.



Halle Berry



Tori Spelling









