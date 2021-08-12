Thursday, August 12, 2021
    Anne Hathaway “changed” into a pillow, inspired by the image of her heroine from the movie “How to Become a Princess”




    Star style


    9186



    Ann Hataway "changed clothes" into the pillow, inspired by the image of her heroine from the film "How to become a princess"

    Ann Hataway

    The network continues to “show” pillows, because not all the stars have taken part in the challenge, the condition of which is to use a pillow instead of clothes. Today, the #pillowchallenge tag appeared in a fresh post by 37-year-old actress Anne Hathaway, and she was photographed with a pillow in a way that none of her colleagues had posed before.

    Ann remembered the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, in which she played the main role, and decided to remind her followers about it. So Hathaway partially repeated her image from the poster of the film project, adding several pillows to it.
    The Queen is never late. Everybody else just comes early – signed the actress photo.

    Ann Hataway
    Ann Hataway

    Movie poster "How to become a princess"
    Poster for the movie “How to Become a Princess”

    This week, 53-year-old Halle Berry, who was photographed with a pillow in her garden, and 46-year-old Tori Spelling, who created a retro look, also showed their “outfits” of pillows on Instagram.

    Halle Berry
    Halle Berry

    Tori Spelling
    Tori Spelling




    Photo
    Instagram





