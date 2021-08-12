Thursday, August 12, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Anne Hathaway with her husband, Mila Kunis, Hillary Clinton and others at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival




    Anne Hathaway with her husband, Mila Kunis, Hillary Clinton and others at the film festival "Sundance 2020"

    Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway

    Every year, many Hollywood stars flock to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival to showcase their new work. The new thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” premiered yesterday at the festival.

    Adam Schultz and Anne HathawayAdam Schultz and Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hatway, 37, came to present a new picture with her participation. In Park City, the actress arrived not alone, but in the company of her 38-year-old husband, Adam Shulman. The celebrity couple, who had their second child at the end of last year, were in a good mood and happily posed for reporters.

    For the release, Anne chose a vintage Michael Kors dress with a black and white print, which she complemented with a thin strap at the waist and Cossacks.

    Ann HatawayAnn HatawayAnn Hataway

    Anne Hathaway and Willem DafoeAnne Hathaway and Willem Dafoe

    Together with Ann, the film “The Last Thing He Wanted” came to introduce Willem Dafoe, who also played in the film. And here is another actor from the cast, Ben Affleck, ignored the premiere

    Eva Longoria, Sienna Miller, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Ethan Hawke and many others have also been spotted at other premieres and other events held as part of the Sundance Film Festival.

    Eva LongoriaEva LongoriaEva Longoria

    Mila KunisMila KunisMila Kunis

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila KunisAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

    Hillary Clinton
    Hillary Clinton




    Sienna Miller and Diego LunaSienna Miller and Diego Luna

    Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington

    Glenn Close
    Glenn Close

    Ethan HawkeEthan Hawke

    Eva Longoria and America FerreraEva Longoria and America Ferrera

    Alison Brie
    Alison Brie




