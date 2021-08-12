Anne Hathaway with her husband, Mila Kunis, Hillary Clinton and others at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway

Every year, many Hollywood stars flock to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival to showcase their new work. The new thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” premiered yesterday at the festival.

Anne Hatway, 37, came to present a new picture with her participation. In Park City, the actress arrived not alone, but in the company of her 38-year-old husband, Adam Shulman. The celebrity couple, who had their second child at the end of last year, were in a good mood and happily posed for reporters.

For the release, Anne chose a vintage Michael Kors dress with a black and white print, which she complemented with a thin strap at the waist and Cossacks.

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway and Willem Dafoe

Together with Ann, the film “The Last Thing He Wanted” came to introduce Willem Dafoe, who also played in the film. And here is another actor from the cast, Ben Affleck, ignored the premiere

Eva Longoria, Sienna Miller, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Ethan Hawke and many others have also been spotted at other premieres and other events held as part of the Sundance Film Festival.

Eva Longoria

Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis



Hillary Clinton











Sienna Miller and Diego Luna



Kerry Washington



Glenn Close



Ethan Hawke

Eva Longoria and America Ferrera



Alison Brie

