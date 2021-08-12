Thursday, August 12, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Ariana Grande met Christmas with her future husband




    “The main thing is that you feel love.”




    @arianagrande
    Ariana Grande





    Ariana Grande celebrated Christmas with her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Her brother Frankie Grande and boyfriend Hale Leon, mom Joan Grande and friend Doug Middlebrook also celebrated the Catholic holiday with the newlyweds. The 27-year-old singer shared family photos on Instagram.




    Ariana did not leave a long caption on the series of pictures. “Fun,” she wrote succinctly, adding a smiley face.

    But on Twitter, the performer was much more verbose. She wrote a whole message to her fans: “I am sending you love and I hope that you will have the warmest and most comfortable holiday this year. It doesn’t matter whether you are with loved ones or by video call, the main thing is that you feel love. And please don’t forget to take care of your health. “

    We will remind, a couple of days ago, Ariana Grande’s boyfriend proposed to her. A celebrity real estate agent from Los Angeles presented the singer with a ring set with an oval diamond and pearl. The performer shared a snapshot of the decoration on Instagram, without giving the details of the upcoming celebration.




