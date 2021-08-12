Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted that they rarely take a shower: the reaction of other stars

Cardi B is very confused about the latest hygiene talks from celebrities.

Rap singer Cardi B shocked

The 28-year-old rapper decided to add her statement to the current hygiene and personal care debate after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal said they didn’t feel the need to shower often, and Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis explained why they do not bathe their children daily.

“What happens to people who say they don’t shower?” Cardi asked her Twitter followers on Tuesday along with a confused emoji. “This is itching!”

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

Other stars’ violent reaction to Kutcher and Gyllenhaal’s statement about rare showering

The debate began last month when Kutcher, 43, and his wife, Mila Kunis, appeared on their friend Dax Shepard’s podcast.Expert’s chair“. “Here’s the thing: if you see dirt spots on you – just clean them! Otherwise it doesn’t make any sense, ”Kutcher said of Wyatt’s daughter Isabelle, 6.5, and son Demetrius Portwood, 4.5.

“When my children were just born, I didn’t wash them every day either. I was not the kind of parent who bathed their newborns all the time – never, ”added 37-year-old Kunis.

Kutcher also adheres to the same philosophy:

“I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” Kutcher said of using soap.

Shepard, 46, later appeared on the showSight” with 41-year-old wife Bell, where they admitted that they also adhere to the method of “waiting for the appearance of a specific smell” in relation to their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.5 years.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the smell. Once you smell it, it is a biological way of letting you know you need to cleanse it. It’s a red flag, ”Bell said.







“To be honest, it’s just bacteria; as soon as you become infected with bacteria, you should think, “Go to the bath or shower.”

Gyllenhaal, 40, also admitted that he sometimes does not take a bath himself, but still adheres to regular oral hygiene.

“Sometimes I find more and more that regular bathing becomes less necessary,” he said. Vanity fair…

“I really do believe because the great British singer Elvis Costello said good manners and bad breath will get you nowhere. So I do brush my teeth regularly. “

Celebrity controversy

The debate quickly made headlines and other stars joined in and convinced their fans that they were ready to take a shower.

“No, I’m the complete opposite of those celebrities who don’t bathe daily,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted Friday. “It is imperative to have a cold shower when I roll out of bed to start my day. Warm shower after workout before work. The shower is hot after I get home from work. “

Jason Momoa also joined in, telling Access Hollywood on Monday, “I’m not starting any trends. I’m taking a shower, trust me. “