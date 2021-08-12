Bitcoin and Ethereum expect strong growth – expert forecast

Mike McGlone, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, made his predictions about the future of cryptocurrencies, in particular Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the specialist, the growth phase of these two assets will soon begin.









“Now we can see that Bitcoin received support at the level of $ 30 thousand, about the same as it was in 2019, when its value reached $ 40 thousand. My colleagues and I see parallels between what was then and what is happening at this point in time. The cryptocurrency has the potential to reach $ 100 thousand for one bitcoin, ”the forecast says.

Since the rate has been below the 20-week moving average for a long time, this means that there was a sell-off among “weak” buyers. Analyzing the cryptocurrency market, and continuing his forecast, Mike McGlone noted that Bitcoin will become digital “gold”, and Ethereum – a platform for digitalization of finance. Note that the price of bitcoin continues to grow in the last week. If on August 10 its cost was estimated at $ 45,833, then as of August 11 at 19:00 it was already $ 46.395.

Previously, experts have already predicted that in 10 years one bitcoin could get a price of $ 1 million.

