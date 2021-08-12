BTS’s father nearly doubles his capital thanks to Bieber and Grande

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, condition Bang Shi Hyuk rose to 3.2 billion dollars. This came after Hybe Co., formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, went up in price by 131% since it went public in South Korea in October. At the time of the IPO placement, the businessman’s capital was estimated at 1.5 billion dollars.

BTS’s business angel doubles his capital

This success is proof of the popularity of BTS, which has released one of the most successful K-pop albums of all time. In addition, in April, Hybe announced the acquisition of a company that partners with global celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande… The deal is a strong reason for optimism in the context of Hybe’s global ambitions.

Hybe managed to win over other players in the entertainment industry. This helped convince investors that the business would be successful,

– said Seongho Park, an analyst at Seoul-based Yuanta Securities Co.

Bang Shi Hyuk is the owner 34% Hybe assets. The businessman, who is also known as “Hitman” in South Korea, stepped down as CEO of the company this month to focus on the tasks of the chairman of the board of directors. However, he will continue to oversee music production.









Hybe Shares Rise / Bloomberg Infographic

Entering the global market

Hybe acquired American media group Ithaca Holdings for 1.05 billion dollars. After the signing of the agreement, the head of Ithaca Scooter Brown became one of the top managers of Hybe America. Brown is known to own one% Hybe assets worth 124.8 million dollars. 20-year-old BTS members have the same shareholdings worth 18.5 million dollars each. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande own securities that cost 14.5 million dollars.

I am delighted with the potential of this alliance. Hats off to the teams. We get support from all sides,

– said Justin Bieber after signing the agreement.

Justin Bieber commented on the merger of Hybe and Ithaca: watch the video

In 2020, Hybe revealed exactly what BTS brought 88% income for the first six months. According to one analyst, the company needs to find “next BTS”but she’s already taking steps to move beyond the boy band.

The company is moving towards minimizing its dependence on BTS. Other boy groups under the Hybe umbrella are growing in popularity and have added world-class artists

– noted Jina Ahn, an analyst at eBest Investment & Securities Co.