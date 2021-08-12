Coinbase Announces Listing of Multiple Ethereum Tokens

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added support for IoTeX (IOTX), Orion Protocol (ORN), Tribe (TRIBE) and TerraUSD (UST) cryptocurrencies based on the Ethereum network.

IOTX, ORN, TRIBE & UST are launching on https://t.co/bCG11KMQ6s & in the iOS & Android apps within the next 15 mins. You may need to update your app to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store IOTX, ORN, TRIBE & UST. We will update when all are live. https://t.co/4VlE7uQtM6 – Coinbase (@coinbase) August 11, 2021

The assets are available to users through the company’s online platform and applications for Android and iOS. Coin trading is also supported on Coinbase Pro.

After the start of trading on Coinbase, the quotes of the IoTeX platform token, designed to connect IoT devices and decentralized applications, jumped by almost 42%. The IOTX rate from the opening price of $ 0.116 at the moment reached $ 0.165. However, in the ensuing decline, the asset fell to $ 0.108 at the time of writing.

Data: TradingView.

The coin of the Orion Protocol project, which aims to combine liquidity from centralized and decentralized exchanges on one platform, has also risen in price since its opening. The ORN price rose from $ 9.9 at the moment to $ 10.48. After the correction, the token is trading at around $ 9.7.









Data: TradingView.

Tribe (TRIBE) is a Fei protocol governance token that issues a dollar-pegged decentralized stablecoin called FEI. The price of TRIBE on Coinbase followed the already described trajectory – an increase from $ 0.756 to $ 0.808, and then a correction. At the time of writing, quotes are near $ 0.73 below the opening price.

Data: TradingView.

Decentralized stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) equates to one dollar. The coin is not backed by fiat reserves or securities. To issue one UST, you need to burn a $ 1 Terra Reserve Asset (LUNA).

As a reminder, in the second quarter of 2021, Coinbase received $ 2.2 billion in revenue amid the market decline.

