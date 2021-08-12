Cryptocurrency: Institutional Investors Interested in Ethereum

Institutional investors are showing an increased interest in ether – the own cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network – and the services serving them have no choice but to follow demand, writes The Block.

In Q2 reports, Coinbase noted that for the first time in its history, Ethereum trading volumes exceeded Bitcoin, with a share of 26% and 24%, respectively. Of the $ 462 billion in Coinbase trading volume during this time, $ 317 billion came from institutional investors.

Companies such as NYDIG and Fidelity are also beginning to expand their broadcast-related offerings against this backdrop. For example, NYDIG has in the past positioned itself as a purely Bitcoin-oriented firm. NYDIG is part of the managing director of Stone Ridge Asset Management with $ 10 billion in assets, and its CEO Robert Gutmann previously stated that he expects more than $ 25 billion of client assets to be concentrated in bitcoin by the end of this year. However, according to sources, NYDIG unofficially began offering a limited group of customers the ability to store Ether alongside bitcoin.

In addition, Fidelity Digital Assets, owned by one of the world’s largest asset management companies, could provide customers with broadcast-related services later this year or early next year, the sources said. It is noteworthy that Fidelity planned to start working with ether in 2019, but then this did not happen, presumably due to insufficient demand.

“Data from Coinbase and FalconX suggest that institutional interest in Ether has increased amid the pursuit of profitability. In Q2, ETH volumes on Coinbase surpassed BTC. On FalconX, ETH volumes increased by 10% in the second quarter, while BTC volumes decreased by 12%, ”adds The Block. Since the beginning of the year, the ether rate has grown by 350%, while the rise of Bitcoin is 60%. As a result of various price dynamics, the ETHBTC pair recently surpassed the 0.08 level. This happened for the first time since mid-2018.

