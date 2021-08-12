Daria Moroz in a revealing outfit was compared to Natalie Portman









Instadive did a spectacular make-up with fancy eyelashes and ruby ​​red lipstick. Her short blonde hair was slicked back. Dangling earrings made of white gold with precious stones became a bright accent of the image of the star of the TV series “The Kept Women”. Daria took a theatrical pose, putting her hands behind her back, and closed her eyes. The spectacular shots of the artist were made by the star photographer Olga Tuponogova-Volkova, with whom Daria often collaborates.

In this way, the daughter of Marina Levtova reminded the fans of the heroine of the film “Black Swan” performed by the Hollywood super diva Natalie Portman. Fans were generous with compliments to the Honored Artist of Russia.







“Magic”, “How strong”, “Bravo, grace”, Unreal beauty ”,“ Daria, you are a charming girl ”,“ Oh! Darya! You are awesome! A very emotional and deep image “,” Boundless abilities for reincarnation – talent “,” From other worlds a guest “,” Black Swan! Natalie Portman is resting! Dasha, I love your versatility. A talented person is talented in everything! “,” You are straight Maleficent. A photo that is worth more than a thousand words, ”the followers said.

The actress was impressed by the last photo project. “Whatever one may say, I really love character and experiments with appearance! It’s cool when they are ready to support this love, ”she said.

Daria shared touching family moments with her daughter from director Bogomolov. Star mom unveiled photos from the rink. A representative of a well-known acting dynasty tries not to be too strict in raising a child. So, she allowed 10-year-old Anna to make an adult beauty makeover and dye her hair. Moroz talked about how she survived the divorce from Bogomolov and how their only daughter took the painful separation of her parents.







