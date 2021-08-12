DiCaprio and Lawrence will save Earth from a giant comet

The first teaser of the comedy hit the Web. In the 27-second clip, several Hollywood stars flashed at once.

In such a short time, it is difficult to reveal more than the main idea of ​​the film. However, Leo’s fans are waiting for the upcoming Adam McKay (2015 Selling Short) exclusive from Netflix.

In the story, two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a huge comet is approaching the Earth. Scientists are trying to inform the whole world about the possible end of the world, but only ridicule and distrust await them.

The teaser shows DiCaprio breathing heavily as he tries to cope with his panic before meeting the US President (Meryl Streep). During the meeting, the president’s son and also the head of the administration (Jonah Hill) in a joking manner tells the scientist that this breathing pisses him off.









In addition to the stars appearing in the teaser, the cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Ron Perlman. Written, directed and produced by McKay, the film was originally conceived as an allegory to the problem of climate change.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Ekaterina Dorodnykh