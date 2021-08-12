Dune Analytics, Ethereum Data Company Raises $ 8 Million in Series A | Blockchain24

GitHub for Cryptanalytics is raising $ 8 million as it plans to expand to cover more blockchains and metrics.

Dune Analytics is a free tool to view and create charts on Ethereum, especially DeFi. After receiving $ 2 million in seed funding in September, the company has now raised $ 8 million through Series A.

Information company Ethereum Dune Analytics raised $ 8 million in Series A. Tech-driven venture capital firm Union Square Ventures led the round with additional funding from Redpoint Ventures, Dragonfly Capital and Multicoin Capital.

Founded in August 2018 by Fredrik Haga and Mats Julian Olsen, Dune allows users to analyze movements on the Ethereum blockchain by turning live data on the chain into brilliant big picture charts.

Dune is one of the many firms and platforms that are making cryptocurrency more transparent and turning dense data into analytical insights. Others include Glassnode, Skew, CoinMetrics, Chainalysis, Messari, Nansen, and Arcane Research.

And, of course, investors have a lot of interest in their proposals. Blockchain analyst firm Chainalysis raised $ 100 million in a Series D funding round in March led by Paradigm. In late June, Nansen, which tracks cash flows through the Ethereum blockchain, raised $ 12 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz. Messari, which analyzes cryptocurrency market data, also raised $ 21 million last month through Series A, led by Point72 Ventures.

“The different types of interesting metrics in this area are targeted at traders or products, funds or investors. But we want all metrics to be served free of charge to the community, ”said Fredrik Haga, co-founder of Dune Analytics.

Dune data dashboards are free for everyone, but there is also a premium option for those who want more features like running six (instead of three) queries in parallel and skipping the query queue.

Dune was a two-man team until September when it raised $ 2 million in an initial round of funding hosted by Dragonfly Capital. Since then, the company has hired eight employees, Haga said, and is using the round to become a pan-European team of 25, mostly made up of engineers.









The company needs more engineers because the Ethereum network has recently become more fragmented with multiple layers, with data scattered across the network.

“This makes it even more difficult to analyze what’s going on,” Haga said.

Dune Analytics now also covers data from Optimism and Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum’s Layer 2 solutions deployed to reduce transaction times and network costs. But Haga wants Dune to be able to do more – “spanning all Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) blockchains and other networks to execute smart contracts.” (In theory, this could include blockchains such as Solana (SOL), which is both EVM compliant and supports smart contracts.) Union Square Ventures, which has funneled Dune from its $ 250 million fund, launched in January , is betting heavily on Dune’s ability to deliver more data.

Dune places particular emphasis on Decentralized Finance (DeFi), a broad network of non-custodial financial services based on smart contracts (self-executing code) built primarily on Ethereum. These services can include things like lending, borrowing, and trading cryptoassets, all without the need for intermediaries. And Dune’s tools are designed to provide insight into how these DeFi protocols perform in terms of volume, user count, and transaction sizes.

Haga said the amount of financial data that anyone in the world can access on DeFi players like MakerDAO (MKR) easily surpasses the month-old trade data passed down to Wall Street executives in PDF format.

“The Revolution will not be published quarterly,” reads the title of his January 2021 blog post.

And if cryptocurrency makes a revolution, Oslo could become its center of intelligence. Co-founders of data analysis firms Nansen and Arcane Research are also from the Norwegian capital.