Emma Roberts spoke about fertility problems – pregnant star froze eggs

The actress shocked with an unexpected statement

Emma Roberts, who announced her pregnancy this summer, starred in a candid photo shoot for the American Cosmopolitan. The star did not hide the rounded shapes, trying on a lot of seductive and feminine things. A frank interview also accompanied the luxurious shooting by the Ukrainian fashion photographer Sasha Samsonova. Here, among other things, the niece managed to tell about some unknown facts of her biography.

Emma appeared in revealing outfits (photo: cosmopolitan.com)

So, it turned out, the girl had long been diagnosed with “infertility”. Doctors even advised her to take action and freeze her eggs. According to the girl, she was stunned and depressed amid feelings of guilt. But she still decided to take this step. Gradually, when she chatted with women who faced a similar problem, she perked up.

"… I started to open up to other women, and suddenly a whole new world of talking about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of not having children emerged. I was so grateful to learn that I was not alone in this. In the end, I didn't do anything" bad ". …









Roberts’ new cover (photo: instagram.com/cosmopolitan)

And he adds: “It sounds corny, but as soon as I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then I did not want to hope. When you are pregnant, something can go wrong. You will not see this on Instagram. So I kept it. with you, your family and your partner, not wanting to make big plans if it doesn’t work. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is no plan. “

Stone also mentioned her condition during pregnancy. So, most of all, Julia Roberts’s niece is annoyed by the excessive attention of the press. “I remember when I was a kid, I went out with my aunt and people followed her like crazy. It’s not normal … So yeah, I’m nervous. Nothing really protects you from that.”