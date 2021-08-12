Emma Stone was spotted shopping in the last months of her pregnancy. New photos!

The star is making final preparations before the baby is born.







REX / Shutterstock

Emma Stone











The 32-year-old actress is preparing to become a mom for the first time. Rumors about the upcoming replenishment in the family of Emma Stone and her husband, 35-year-old comedian Dave McCary, appeared in the fall, but they were confirmed only in early January. Then at the disposal of the British tabloid Daily Mail were photographs in which Emma Stone was unable to hide a rounded belly.









The Oscar winner was recently spotted shopping in the Los Angeles area. Emma wore a long black dress that accentuated her position, and a protective mask – the main accessory not only in 2020, but also in 2021. The expectant mother had a vivid picture in her hands. The network suggested that the work of art is intended for the nursery.

Stone does not comment on the upcoming replenishment in any way, but her fans do not expect this: the actress rarely shares the details of her personal life. True, in May last year, she accidentally let slip that she had married her lover. In the fall, insiders confirmed that the stars were married.