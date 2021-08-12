Ethereum has burned nearly $ 100 million worth of coins since London activation

A week ago, the London update was activated on the Ethereum network, part of which was EIP-1559, which involves burning part of the transaction fees. During this time, the protocol has withdrawn from circulation more than 31,500 ETH (~ $ 98.3 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing).

The protocol removes about 3.24 ETH (~ $ 10,115) from circulation every minute. NFT-marketplace OpenSea topped the list of the largest platforms in terms of the number of burnt coins (3,971 ETH). It is followed by the Uniswap V2 decentralized exchange (2,373 ETH) and the Axie Infinity game (1,837 ETH).

Against the backdrop of deflationary pressures that the incineration process has on the Ethereum supply, the price of the second cryptocurrency for the first time since May surpassed the $ 3,100 mark. Over the past week, the coin has risen more than 14%, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading near the $ 3120 mark.









On the night of August 11, the price of gas on the Ethereum network briefly rose to 800 gwei. A day earlier, the Poly Network Internet Protocol was attacked on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Polygon blockchains. The cumulative damage was $ 611 million in various cryptocurrencies.

Due to the increased load on the network, the protocol removed more coins from circulation than it issued. The ETH Burn service registered a case when 945 ETH were burned in an hour – the volume of emission during the same time amounted to 528 ETH.

According to the consulting company Carbono, 1,046 “deflation blocks” were generated on the blockchain in a week. The latter are defined as blocks in which the number of coins burned exceeds the amount of ETH mined.

Recall, according to the experts of the mining company Compass, due to the activation of London, the income of Ethereum miners will decrease by 20-30%.

