Ethereum network congestion temporarily stops cryptocurrency casinos

The congestion of the Ethereum network forced the online casino to close its store. Development became known after the official website of KingTiger Casino announced the temporary closure of the company’s services. According to KingTiger:

“We have had to temporarily close our casinos due to the Ethereum network congestion, making it impossible to run our games in their current format.”

The cryptocurrency-focused online casino is currently looking for new solutions that can provide its members with a “new set of features and games.” Although the casino services have been temporarily suspended, the platform allows users to access their digital wallets.

Parent company FunFair Technologies still allows users to create new wallet accounts, and KingTiger claims that non-custodian wallet holders will be able to retain control of their assets. Clarifying its position, the casino stated:









“You may keep any funds in there as long as you like or move them out to another ERC-20 address.”

The gaming site worked with the FUN token, FunFair Technologies’ own initiative powered by smart contract technology.

FunFair’s management did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

On the subject: Ethereum’s offer briefly goes into deflation due to a sharp rise in gas prices

The Ethereum upgrade in London resulted in 800 deflationary blocks, which resulted in a sharp jump in both gas fees and ETH burning rates. These blocks were attributed to ETH burning in excess of mining rewards, effectively reducing supply temporarily.

The London hard fork targeted Ethereum’s inherent network scalability and transaction fee fluctuations, and the rise in irreplaceable tokens and decentralized funding has put more pressure on the Ethereum network.

After a successful fork, the price of Ethereum skyrocketed to $ 2,800 and eventually surpassed the $ 3,000 mark.