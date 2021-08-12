Former husband Aniston spoke about the relationship with the actress

Justin Theroux denied the reason for parting with the star of the TV series Friends, which was replicated in the media.

Actor Justin Theroux, in an interview with Esquire, raised the topic of his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Recall that the couple began dating in 2011. In 2015, the actors secretly got married, but three years later announced their separation. In the media, the reason for the breakup was called the spouses’ disagreement over the place of residence: Aniston allegedly wanted to live in Los Angeles, and Teru – in New York.

“This is a version that is mostly untrue. Look, people always come up with stories that make them feel better or make things easier for them. man loves jazz. Of course! “But this is not the case. This is an oversimplification,” – said the actor.

He did not specify the real reason for the breakup, but admitted that the couple managed to part quietly and maintain good relations.

“Whether you like it or not, we didn’t have a complete breakup drama, and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. We may not be a couple, but nothing prevents us from giving each other joyful moments and be friends, “- said Theroux.

The actor added that Aniston is “a funny person who knows how to make him laugh.”

“It would be a loss for me if we stopped communicating,” concluded Justin.

Earlier, Teru touchingly congratulated his ex-wife on her birthday.

