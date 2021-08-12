Former husband Kim Kardashian after the divorce settled at the stadium

TMZ reports that after the successful presentation of his new album, Donda, Kanye West stayed at the Atlanta stadium. Eyewitnesses report that the rapper still walks through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the same clothes – a red jacket from the collaboration with Gap, Yeezy sneakers and a stocking on his head. This photo, for example, was taken by fans yesterday.

@victoriamcbryde

In fact, according to insiders, the rapper’s fan support on the show inspired the rapper so much that he decided to finish work on the Donda album right in the stadium. There was no person in the world who would argue with him, so now there is a studio, a dwelling and even a kitchen, where a first-class chef works. The album is scheduled for release on August 6th.









