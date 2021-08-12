gorgeous visual attraction and chaotic plot

The second solo album of the Disney villain after “Maleficent” directed by Craig Gillespie (“Tonya Against All”, “The Million Hand”) turned out to be rather ambiguous.

The beautiful picture hides the uneven dynamics of the narrative, and the exciting conflict between the two trendsetters Cruella (Emma Stone) and the Baroness (Emma Thompson) distracts from the dramatic changes in the atmosphere of the film.

Plot

The real name of the heroine is Estella, the real vocation is design. All this becomes clear from an early age, when Estella came to school in her own decorated uniform, and her endless calls to the director spoke about the girl’s rebellious character. Because of this rebellion, Estella was expelled from school, because of which the girl’s mother was forced to leave the city to seek help from the Baroness. In her mansion, an accident occurred, due to which the girl’s mother died – the Dalmatians pushed the woman into the abyss. Estella fled to London, and, not knowing where to go, joined two scammers to start a new, not entirely law-abiding life. And, although circumstances forced the girl to live dishonestly, Estella continued to sew dresses, because this was her passion.

The plot of the picture begins to gain momentum when the heroine is taken to work at the Baroness’s fashion house. There, the truth about the death of Estella’s mother is revealed, and the girl decides to take revenge on the Baroness. What is the best way to replace the most famous fashion designer? Throw him off his pedestal.

Images of heroines

From that moment on, the film almost forever says goodbye to the image of Estella, a modest assistant with big glasses. She is replaced by Cruella, a spectacular, insane and domineering woman who is ready to turn this world around. Estella and Cruella are diametrically opposed both in character and in appearance. The center of the picture, of course, is fashion, so you can endlessly consider the costumes of the heroines, finding more and more new references to famous clothing brands.

Estella wears closed clothes in discreet colors, and despite her bright red hair, her whole image creates a feeling of extras. Estella wears long-sleeved shirts, vests and dark skirts, sometimes rather strange decorations, such as denim beads. She does not stand out from the ranks of the same employees of the House of the Baroness, she does not even strive for this. But Cruella is a completely different matter.

Cruella doesn’t even have to do anything to be visible, her two-tone hair is already making her stand out from the crowd. But Cruella goes further, much further. She builds her entire image on the contrast of black and white, sometimes with spots of bright red. Cruella epitomizes the punk culture of the 1970s, when street fashion was in its infancy. Whereas the Baroness elegantly uses tall hair and turbans to elevate herself above others, Cruella draws attention in a wilder way. All the girl’s dresses are something hitherto unseen, and her every appearance is accompanied by turmoil, enthusiastic screams of the crowd, camera flashes and, of course, punk rock. Cruella hides the Baroness’s car with her hem, Cruella proclaims herself the future and writes it on her face, Cruella sews an outfit from garbage, newspapers and dresses of the Baroness, which trail tens of meters behind her in a train. Cruella is a riot, and it is clear to everyone.









But Cruella’s revolt would have been impossible had it not been for the Baroness. The number one fashion designer is the fashion predator. She confidently rules over everyone around her and over fashion in general. When the Baroness is in the frame, everything around her is symmetrical and verified to the smallest detail. From the first seconds of her appearance, we understand that this woman does not intend to endure insubordination.

The Baroness is a well-established, verified design, elegant in its simplicity. Restrained color palette and expensive fabrics, massive diamond jewelry and sculptural silhouettes. The Baroness dresses a little old-fashioned for the rebellious 1970s, but riot only comes with Cruella.

Pros: Gorgeous visual attraction and acting

Many ridiculous moments are simply not visible behind the great visuals. The picture is so beautiful, and the soundtrack complements what is happening on the screen so perfectly that it is easy to miss some moments, looking at another incredible image of Cruella.

The film is powered by the excellent acting of the main characters and the work of genius costume designer Jenny Bevan, who won two Oscars for her costumes in Mad Max and A Room with a View. The synergy of acting, designer costumes and classic punk rock music immerses you in what is happening on the screen. Cruella will long remain in people’s memory as the most stylish sociopath, competing with Harley Quinn from “Birds of Prey”.

It is Cruella’s antics that are the most fascinating part of the film, filmed in a kaleidoscope of scenes incredible in their ingenuity. All of the most memorable trailer footage is from there, as are Cruella’s most striking outfits. I want to look at her with admiration, anticipating what the girl will do the next second. And, importantly, how the Baroness will react to this.

Cons: confused plot and unnecessary brutality

The conflict of these diametrically opposed heroines, of course, captures from the first minutes. But due to the linearity of the narrative, this conflict must still be lived. The half-hour intro tries to show the main villain of the manager, who does not want to listen to design advice from the maid, which looks ridiculous, and from the moment Estella entered the service of the Baroness, only “The Devil Wears Prada” is remembered. By the second half, the film evens out the atmosphere, showing the driving scenes of Cruella and her rebellious antics against the Baroness, which brings the film to life, but not for long. A little later, the atmosphere collapses completely, and we are shown now long dialogues, then plans for a robbery, then a family drama.

Where such cruelty came from in Estella, they did not explain, as if the scriptwriters simply remembered that the heroine from the film must be brought to the insane image of the original source. The motivation for this viewer was not shown, so it remains only to believe that Cruella has always been in Estelle.

Outcome

That Cruella, who appeared before us at the end of the film, is not at all like her namesake from “101 Dalmatians.” Cruella in the movie is dog friendly, doesn’t smoke pink cigarettes, and treats her accomplices like family and not like a workforce. Disney did not succeed in making the background of the cartoon, but it turned out to be a memorable separate picture about the revolution in fashion and the struggle with oneself and the system.

If we take “Cruella” as a separate film, and not a prehistory, then the movie came out bright, but rather chaotic. There was not enough elaboration of the characters of the characters, the rationale for changing Estella’s personality and a single atmosphere. The movie is beautiful if you look only at the picture, but it sags as soon as you start thinking about what is happening.