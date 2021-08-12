Gwyneth Paltrow called cannabis “the main ingredient of the future” and invested in a brand of drinks based on it

Photo from Instagram account Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, head and founder of the wellness brand Goop, has invested in the cannabis-based beverage manufacturer Cann. The tonics contain micro-doses of THC and CBD, making the product a “more attractive alternative to alcohol”. Paltrow called cannabis “the main ingredient of the future” in the wellness industry.

This is the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has publicly announced personal investment in the cannabis market, although Cann is not the first company in the industry to be backed by the entrepreneur, CNBC reports. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to CEO Goop, Cann drinks represent the intersection of two trends – the sober-curious movement and the development of the cannabis market. Paltrow – with 7.5 million Instagram followers, 1.5 million Goop Instagram followers and 2.5 million monthly podcast listeners – could help a nascent industry that the actress believes will go mainstream.

“We are very confident and already moving towards the legalization of cannabis, and I think it should be,” said Paltrow. – In fact, I am not a consumer, but I think that he has [каннабиса] it has amazing healing properties and it really helps a lot of people. “









Cann produces drinks with such aromas as grapefruit – rosemary, lemon – lavender, red orange – cardamom. Toners contain 2 mg THC and 4 mg CBD. Cann’s founders, former Bain consultants Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock, explained that micro-doses allow consumers to drink multiple drinks without losing their ability to work.

Singer Tove Lu and former NBA player Baron Davis also invested in Cann in the latest round of funding. “When people think of Gwyneth Paltrow, they don’t think about weed – they think about advanced health and wellness solutions,” said Anderson. “Her endorsement is a sign that Cann (and cannibis beverages in general) are a viable answer to a very common consumer problem.”