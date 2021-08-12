Halle Berry talks about her directorial debut

Halle Berry will soon have two important events. Firstly, the actress will celebrate her 55th birthday, and secondly, she will release her debut directorial project on the screens. Holly spoke about this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It turns out that she took the director’s chair almost by accident, and the film itself was written for another actress.

Halle Berry (Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images)

Berry worked on the creation of the drama “Bruised” for three whole years. In the upcoming film, she became not only a director, but also played the main role of a mixed martial arts fighter. In order to make the movements in the frame look believable, she worked with UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko. Not without injuries: during the preparation period, Holly broke two of her ribs.

Shot from the film “In the bruises”

The actress also told the publication that initially the showrunners were planning to play the lead role for another actress, and her image in the film with the arrival of Berry underwent some changes: “The first time I read the script, and I liked it, but it was about an Irish Catholic of years twenty. For a long time I could not get this story out of my head, I wondered if it was possible to rethink something in it with a heroine like me. Make a film about a middle-aged black woman fighting for her last chance. Therefore, when, six months later, Blake decided that this project was not for her, I went to the producer and proposed my idea. He approved of her and offered to look for a director, ”the actress recalls about the beginning of work on the film.









Halle Berry (Photo: Matt Petit / AMPAS via Getty Images)

The search for a director for the upcoming film also lasted quite a long time. Holly looked at more than a dozen candidates for this role, but not a single person made an impression on her. Then the actress was not taken aback and again offered the producers her candidacy only for the director’s position.

Shot from the film “In the bruises”

Bruised tells the story of a woman named Jackie, a professional mixed martial artist. For the sake of a career, she refuses to raise her own son, but after a series of failures in the ring, she decides to leave the sport and return to the baby. However, it is not so easy to do this, she faces resistance from the guardianship authorities. Jackie then returns to fighting to earn money and prove that she is capable of taking care of her son. By the way, the actress herself considers her debut directorial project special in part because she has long been a fan of mixed martial arts.

The drama “Bruised” will be released on Netflix on November 24th.