Hijacked you: which of the stars were considered mistresses – Stars

Almost every woman seeks to avoid the stigma of a mistress, and yet it is more difficult for public figures to hide their relationship, the more difficult it is to avoid the labels that society seeks to hang on every famous person. We decided to remember which of the stars was “recorded” in the homewrecker. Some of the names were quite unexpected.

Angelina Jolie

The Hollywood actress, according to some fans of Brad Pitt, was one of the reasons why the Pitt-Aniston couple broke up. Spectacular Jolie was so charming that the actor simply could not resist, they say that no longer the shooting of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” a spark began to emerge between colleagues, which grew into a real fire. Despite the passion and incredible craving, this union of Pitt fell apart.

Madonna

The Queen of Pop has always been popular among men, including married ones. In the middle of the 2000s, the singer started an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who could not resist the persistent artist. Kabbalah became a common interest among lovers, but interestingly, before meeting Madonna, Rodriguez had never been interested in this topic. Rodriguez was married and Madonna was married to Guy Ritchie, however, this fact did not prevent the lovers from maintaining contact, although this love union has not stood the test of time.









Britney Spears

A rather unexpected person on our list, and nevertheless Spears, against her will, became the last straw of the break after the engagement of her already ex-husband Kevin Federline and his failed wife Shar Jackson. At the same time, the couple already had a daughter, very little was left before the wedding, when Spears appeared on the horizon, and Federline could not avoid the temptation to have an affair with the cult artist. However, Federline’s ex-partner does not hold a grudge against the unlucky Kevin, protecting him from attacks even after the breakup.

Julia Roberts

The filming of The Mexican was special for Julia in large part due to the fact that she met Danny Moder on set. The man worked as a cameraman and was married, and Roberts was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt. Moder was fascinated by the Pretty Woman star and divorced his wife just a couple of months after meeting the actress. By the way, this relationship has passed the test of time, which is still not happy with the ex-wife of Modera, who still blames Julia for the collapse of her family.