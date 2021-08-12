Hollywood stars without Photoshop: what they look like

Sports, injections and plastic make stars attractive, but, in their opinion, there is no limit to perfection. Famous celebrities hire professional photo editors to match the “perfect” canons.

You have seen these shots in the gossip columns, on the covers of glossy magazines and in social networks. OBOZREVATEL has collected original and photoshopped celebrity photos. This is how they look.

Monica Bellucci

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci, among many, has a stunning natural appearance. Despite this, the artist is often too retouched photos to improve herself.

Megan Fox

American actress of Hollywood films and famous fashion model Megan Fox edit photos for Instagram: she changes the color of her eyes, skin and hair.

Julia Roberts

American film producer and highest paid actress in the world until 2005 – Julia Roberts often posts edited photos. It can be seen that in this photo the woman’s lips were enlarged, her nose reduced, wrinkles removed and eyelashes added.

Scarlett Johansson

Comparing the photos it seems that these are different people. For Scarlett Johansson, the face was completely edited: the color of the skin and eyes was changed, the lips were enlarged, the cheekbones and eyebrows were emphasized.

Ann Hataway

The star of many Hollywood movies, Anne Hathaway, was turned into a porcelain doll. An artificial look, wrinkle-free skin and tan, instead of a real and lively photo.









Dakota Johnson

The famous star of the film “50 Shades of Gray” Dakota Johnson is editing photographs. You may notice a smaller nose, doll skin, and plump lips.

Cameron Diaz

American actress, supermodel and writer – Cameron Diaz has improved her appearance in Photoshop. Comparing the photos, some will not believe that on the left is the real photo of Diaz.

Angelina Jolie

The most desirable woman on the planet – Angelina Jolie also edits photos. She got a new hairstyle and makeup in a photo editor, and a tan is also noticeable.

Emma Watson and Margot Robbie

The photo editors decided to add tanning and plastic surgery in Photoshop for Hollywood actresses Emma Watson and Margot Robbie.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

The American actor and famous filmmaker Johnny Depp also edited the photos: the man emphasized his cheekbones and added a tan. Next to him is the actress Winona Ryder, who was painted with eyelashes, and the girl also became noticeably slimmer.

