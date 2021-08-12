Thursday, August 12, 2021
    Hollywood stars without Photoshop: what they look like




    Sports, injections and plastic make stars attractive, but, in their opinion, there is no limit to perfection. Famous celebrities hire professional photo editors to match the “perfect” canons.

    You have seen these shots in the gossip columns, on the covers of glossy magazines and in social networks. OBOZREVATEL has collected original and photoshopped celebrity photos. This is how they look.

    Monica Bellucci

    Monica Bellucci's photo was heavily edited.

    Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci, among many, has a stunning natural appearance. Despite this, the artist is often too retouched photos to improve herself.

    Megan Fox

    In Photoshop Megan Fox changed the color of the eyes and added a tan to the photo.

    American actress of Hollywood films and famous fashion model Megan Fox edit photos for Instagram: she changes the color of her eyes, skin and hair.

    Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts enlarged her lips and added eyelashes in Photoshop.

    American film producer and highest paid actress in the world until 2005 – Julia Roberts often posts edited photos. It can be seen that in this photo the woman’s lips were enlarged, her nose reduced, wrinkles removed and eyelashes added.

    Scarlett Johansson

    Photo editing for Scarlett Johansson.

    Comparing the photos it seems that these are different people. For Scarlett Johansson, the face was completely edited: the color of the skin and eyes was changed, the lips were enlarged, the cheekbones and eyebrows were emphasized.

    Ann Hataway

    Anne Hathaway turned into a porcelain doll through a photo editor.

    The star of many Hollywood movies, Anne Hathaway, was turned into a porcelain doll. An artificial look, wrinkle-free skin and tan, instead of a real and lively photo.




    Dakota Johnson

    Dakota Johnson removed wrinkles and enlarged lips through a photo editor.

    The famous star of the film “50 Shades of Gray” Dakota Johnson is editing photographs. You may notice a smaller nose, doll skin, and plump lips.

    Cameron Diaz

    For Cameron Diaz, the photo was edited beyond recognition in Photoshop.

    American actress, supermodel and writer – Cameron Diaz has improved her appearance in Photoshop. Comparing the photos, some will not believe that on the left is the real photo of Diaz.

    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie added hair and some tan in Photoshop.

    The most desirable woman on the planet – Angelina Jolie also edits photos. She got a new hairstyle and makeup in a photo editor, and a tan is also noticeable.

    Emma Watson and Margot Robbie

    Emma Watson and Margot Robbie edited the red carpet photo.

    The photo editors decided to add tanning and plastic surgery in Photoshop for Hollywood actresses Emma Watson and Margot Robbie.

    Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

    Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder changed their appearance through Photoshop.

    The American actor and famous filmmaker Johnny Depp also edited the photos: the man emphasized his cheekbones and added a tan. Next to him is the actress Winona Ryder, who was painted with eyelashes, and the girl also became noticeably slimmer.

