How and with whose help Megan Fox is trying to become a new style icon

We remember Megan Fox from the days of the first “Transformers” (2007), when she wore baggy T-shirts with large slogans, combined skinny jeans with uggs, and chose the most revealing and provocative dresses on the red carpet. Then Megan definitely claimed the place of one of the main sex symbols of Hollywood, but could hardly compete for the title of a style icon.

Over the past few months, Meghan has proven that the fashion revolution has no boundaries or age limits. Today, her releases are followed with particular interest: fashion magazines now and then discuss the trendy techniques that Fox uses in his outfits, and fan accounts on Instagram analyze in detail each image of the star.

Who is behind Meghan’s makeover? And does she have a chance to remove Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner from the podium? We understand our material.

(Photo by Ken Ishii / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)

(Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Big changes in Megan Fox’s life began a few months ago, when the whole world started talking about her romance with Machine Gun Kelly. In general, Colson Baker (the musician’s real name), like any self-respecting rapper, has a great sense of style. Maybe Kanye West’s fame (both in music and fashion) is far from him, but in the wardrobe of the star, no, no, yes, and a patent trench coat in combination with a casually unbuttoned shirt, a pink Ashton Michael tracksuit in a duet with white Dr. Martens, Heron Preston down jacket and silver platform boots, in which Coulson and his lover appeared on the American Music Awards red carpet.

(Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In general, with such a stylish boyfriend, changes happen by themselves, whether you like it or not. And besides, it’s no secret that rappers in Hollywood have a special talent – to change the style of their girlfriends for the better. There is enough evidence: the evolution of Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe after the beginning of the affair with the already mentioned Kanye, the change in Kylie Jenner’s style thanks to Travis Scott and, finally, the transformation of Rihanna and their paired outfits with A $ AP Rocky.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: legion-media.ru)

So in Megan’s life, the period of style zeroing has come. Fitted jackets and fur pumps (no, this is not a joke) were replaced by a dress with dangerous cutouts from the spring-summer collection of Mugler, a Phillip Lim leather trench coat over a fiery jumpsuit and a top in a transparent mesh, which Fox walked with a black oversized jacket. All the new looks of the actress are perfectly combined with the style of Machine Gun Kelly, so it is not surprising that they are already called the most stylish couple in Hollywood.









Photo: legion-media

Photo: legion-media

However, one should not overestimate Coulson, Megan’s new image is by no means his merit alone. The most famous Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly worked diligently on the images of the actress. We’re sure you’ve heard that name: it’s Reilly who has been dressing the main trendsetter Haley Bieber for more than eight years. So, if you also noticed similarities in the images of Megan and Haley, this is not surprising. Fox Maeve uses tried and true techniques to create an updated look. For example, Bottega Veneta accessories are increasingly appearing in the actress’s outfits: from a beige it-bag to braided sandals with a square toe. Another common feature is the green details in the image. But if Hailey Bieber again has a total look performed by Bottega Veneta, then Fox has a combination of a white shirt with a bright Versace cardigan and a Yuzefi mini bag.





But this is where their similarity in style, perhaps, ends. In the wardrobe, Fox Reilly relies on more feminine and revealing looks. You can see this both in the choice of brands and in the emphasis on details. So if Hailey Bieber has a whole collection of Jordans and classic Air Force in her arsenal, Megan has a different story: on red carpets, dates and even at her boyfriend’s concerts, the actress appears in heels – usually in Jimmy Choo.

Photo: legion-media

Photo: legion-media

Another feature of the Fox style is suits and jackets. The actress wears a fitted Dion Lee with straight-cut leather trousers, a wool Isabel Marant with a crop top and wide jeans, and a scarlet Alex Perry suit with a matching silk crop top.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox

Has Meghan found her own style? Definitely yes. Could she be a new style icon? Maybe. Although we are sure that in the near future the actress will surprise us more than once with her exits. All that remains is to wait and watch.