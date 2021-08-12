How the actors of Twilight have changed in 13 years. Photo

The first film in the Twilight saga was released in 2008, making the vampire theme the most popular at the time. The main characters began to be recognized all over the world, and the images of Bella and Edward became cult.

13 years have passed since then. Passion for “Twilight” subsided, and the stars of the film were able to get rid of obsessive vampire images and radically change their lives. How the actors of the famous film look now and what they do in life – read the material OBOZREVATEL.

Kristen came to “Twilight” as a professional actress, although not known outside the United States. Thanks to the role of Bella Swan, she became famous all over the world and received a “ticket” to a luxurious life.

Video of the day

Stewart began to be invited to shoot in Hollywood (her last notable work was the main role in the remake of “Charlie’s Angels”), and her personal life was full of colors.

So, after a loud break with Pattinson because of her affair with the married director of “Snow White” Rupert Sanders, Kristen officially announced that she was bisexual. Having switched to women, she managed to have an affair with designer Alisha Kargail, French actress Soko and model Stella Maxwell.

Career Robert Pattinson after “Twilight” has developed as well as possible. In 2017, he became interested in independent filmmaking, starring with brothers Ben and Josh Safdie in Good Time. Critics called this role the best of his career. After that, the actor began to be invited to a big movie. So, he starred in the films “Water for Elephants”, “Argument”, “Batman” and many others.

But in the personal life of “vampire” Edward does not go well after Robert found out about Kristen’s betrayal with the director. Then he was left with a broken heart and for almost two years nothing was known about his personal life. After a while, it only became known about his engagement to the singer FKA twigs, but in October 2017, the couple scattered.

Lautner, after his role as Jacob in “Twilight”, does not shine with activity in the film industry. Since 2012, he has been in the films Odnoklassniki 2 (2013), Tracers (2014), The Ridiculous Six (2015) and the slasher series Scream Queens. During this time, he managed to meet with the singer Taylor Swift, the star of the series “The Hundred” Marie Avgeropoulos and Taylor Dome.

At the end of May 2021, it became known that he got a role for the first time in the last 5 years – in the film Home Team, which will be released exclusively on Netflix.









Anna Kendrick played Bella Swan’s girlfriend in Twilight. After the movie saga, Kendrick starred mainly in light comedies “Wedding Frenzy” (2016), “Hunt for Work” (2016) and “Table 19” (2017), and also voiced the heroine of the cartoon “Trolls. World Tour” (2020). Also, the actress managed to have an affair with the famous director Edgar Wright, as well as with the cameraman Ben Richardson.

The actor, in comparison with his colleagues, somewhat reduced his “cinematic” activity and even left his group “100 Monkeys” (now called “Pink Fuzzy Animals”). The reason for this behavior was the birth of a son with Sheili Hafsadi. At the same time, he managed to light up in the post-apocalyptic serial “The Last Ship”, in the movie “Mexican Wall” and the first episode of the series “White Collar”.

“Twilight” served as the most powerful impetus in Ashley Greene’s career. After them, she continued to work in the film industry, starring in many films, but, however, not in the main roles. She got the leading roles only in the films “The Phenomenon” and “Summer. Classmates. Love” of 2012, as well as “My girlfriend is a zombie” of 2014. In the summer of 2018, Ashley married voice actor Paul Kourie, with whom she is happy to this day.

Crazy fame after “Twilight” did not spoil Lutz in the least. According to others, he remained the same kind, open and friendly. A couple of years ago, his child was born and became an exemplary father, but in the cinema he reduced his activity. In his free time, Kellan is involved in charity work – raising funds for orphans and victims of natural disasters.

OBOZREVATEL previously reported: