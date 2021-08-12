How to start investing in BNB safely?

5 essential tips for investing safely in BNB

Anyone who has done digital currency transactions has probably heard of Binance. It is the first crypto exchange in the world to issue its own coin called Binance Coin or BNB. The exchange has only been operating for a few years and the currency appeared only in June 2017, but the market capitalization is constantly growing. If you are a market player and are considering investing in tokens or want to know more information about this asset, read on.

What BNB?

BNB is a token from the Binance exchange. At first, the BNB developers were faced with the task of creating fuel to fuel the crypto exchange, and the token was used solely for the purpose of raising funds to launch the platform with ICO. Over time, the currency has become a good investment asset. It can be used in different ways:

if necessary, the sale of tokens;

as a payment method;

conversion of cryptocurrency dust into BNB (minimum account balances);

to pay trading fees on Binance;

to support itself exchanges Binance …

There are two types of blockchains operating on the exchange at once, these are Binance Chain and Smart Chain, in which the BNB currency is the so-called native coin. Crypto money allows its holders to pay commission at minimum rates. In the very first year, you can get a discount of up to 50 percent, the second time it will be 25 percent, the third – only 12.5 percent, and in the fourth year – only 6.75 percent. No further discount is provided. To get a discount, it is enough to have such BNB coins on your Binance account, it is important to activate the commission payment in tokens.

BNBs are often referred to as fuel because the exchange constantly “burns” them in the market. Binance spends about 20 percent of its income just buying back its currency. After that, in order to increase the value of the remaining coins, he destroys some of them.

How to invest in BNB?

In 2019, the Binance exchange became an entire empire with a center for research, a venture division, and an IEO platform. Trading turnover has long exceeded $ 1 billion per day. Its currency BNB has shown that it can grow and does not depend on the Bitcoin trend.

Considering the development prospects and all the advantages of using BNB, it will be attractive to many investors. The currency is also in demand among many Binance traders. Before investing in an asset and opening an account, it is necessary to weigh the ratio of risk and reward. It will not be superfluous to choose a competent risk management strategy.

Once you’ve made the decision to invest in BNB, you need to find a place to buy currency. You can invest in the long or short term. It is important to find safe places to invest in cryptocurrency, for example, such as a platform.

Buy BNB on the Binance

There are different ways to buy Binance Coin. Let’s consider them in detail:

With a bank transfer, you can buy bitcoin or stablecoins that are on the Binance exchange. The stablecoins can then be used directly to buy BNB through the exchange.

or stablecoins that are on the Binance exchange. The stablecoins can then be used directly to buy BNB through the exchange. Buy currency from a crypto broker.

If other currencies are available. You can replenish your account on the exchange with more than $ 100 in cryptocurrencies. At the same time, currency can be easily exchanged at a favorable rate.

Buy using a credit card (P2P). This is a purchase through Binance directly using Visa or MasterCard.

The purchase method will depend on the needs and capabilities of the market participant. In any case, it should be a trusted platform, exchange or crypto broker.

Exchange cryptocurrency for BNB on a centralized exchange

Centralized exchanges are under the control of a specific organization that controls all operations and ensures security. Binance is one of those exchanges.









Any cryptocurrency exchange for Binance Coin can be done on a centralized exchange. This can be done in different ways, which differ in the number of actions, commissions, speed. The exchange process can include the following steps:

registration, as well as verification;

exchange through a conversion tool that must be on the exchange;

withdrawal of currency to a wallet or card, while the commission may be different.

Thanks to the intuitive interface, new technologies and high security on Binance, the exchange is easy and profitable.

Exchange USDT on the BNB on the Pancake Swap

Pancakeswap is a decentralized exchange powered by the Binance Smart Chain platform. The main feature is that the exchange assumes an exchange not with certain users, but directly with a pool of liquidity. In other words, you can exchange USDT for BNB instantly, without placing an order.

It is also important to remember that there must be one network to exchange. For example, making an exchange from Binance Smart Chain to Ethereum and vice versa is simply impossible.

No registration is required in Pancakeswap, you just need to link the wallet to the exchange, and authorization will be performed automatically. To exchange USDT for BNB, you need to select the “Exchange” or “Swap” button, then the currency in the wallet and the coins for which you want to exchange it. If there are enough funds on the balance sheet, the exchange will take place instantly.

Buy BNB at Cryptobroker

Crypto broker is an intermediary who helps to optimize the trading process and will accompany the trader during all stages of trading, will help a beginner navigate the world of cryptocurrencies. on the other hand, finding a good broker is not easy. It must be reliable, have a good reputation, and offer optimal commissions for transactions. The list of such crypto brokers includes not only the brokers themselves, but also the exchanges. According to the analysis of experts, the most reliable among them are:

Binance;

Finam;

BitForex;

Bitmex;

Etoro;

Exante and others.

In addition to the profitable rate, the broker offers analytical and statistical data for clients, which allows them to conduct an analysis before buying BNB… It works with online platforms or offline platforms that a trader can download to their PC. To open an account with a broker, you need to replenish the deposit, its size is different.

Buy BNB Using Credit Card to Trust Wallet

A fairly popular tool is the Trust wallet. To buy BNB with it, you need to follow a few simple steps:

install a wallet (for this you need to go to the official website and download the program);

select the asset you want to buy, in our case it is BNB;

enter the amount for which the purchase will be made;

enter your credit card details, proceed and complete the payment.

Trust Wallet is in demand in the cryptocurrency market. The project was founded by Rasputin and Radchenko back in 2017, and a year later the product was bought by the Binance exchange. The wallet supports many decentralized exchanges, which allows you to exchange digital money on different sites.

conclusions

The Binance exchange today is used by more than 17 million people around the world, so the exchange’s own token, called BNB, receives its support in the form of the trust of all these people. It is gaining momentum and opens up a wide range of possibilities for its owner. The currency has managed to prove itself from the best side as a tool for earning profit from other projects. Therefore, you can invest in BNB, the main thing is to do it competently and safely.