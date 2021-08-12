Jason Sudeikis commented on the breakup with Olivia Wilde for the first time

“I will have a clearer understanding of what happened in a year.”







REX / Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis











The 45-year-old actor became the star of the new issue of American GQ and in an interview he spoke frankly about the latest events that have greatly changed his life. Jason Sudeikis’s career went uphill after the success of his comedy series “Ted Lasso”, but in his personal life everything changed with a minus sign. Last fall, the Golden Globe winner parted ways with Olivia Wilde, who chose the young Briton Harry Styles over him.









“I will have a clearer understanding of what happened in a year. Even better – in two, and absolutely perfect – in five years. It will change from the book of my life to the chapter, from paragraph to line, from word to scribble, “Jason admitted. He clarified that the final break of the 10-year relationship dates back to November 2020. Wilde, 37, and Styles, 27, confirmed dating rumors in January.

“This is an experience from which you learn either lessons or excuses,” added Sudeikis. “You take on some of the responsibility, but then you try to learn something beyond the obvious.”

Jason and Olivia are raising two children – 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy. After the breakup, the actor began dating his Ted Lasso partner Killy Hazell.