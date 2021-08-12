Jennifer Aniston congratulated ex-husband Justin Thera on his birthday: “I love you”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

This year, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux celebrates a round date – he turned 50 yesterday. After the divorce, the couple remained in an excellent relationship – Jennifer and Justin communicate as friends.

On the occasion of the anniversary, ex-wife Jennifer shared pictures of the birthday man on her blog and congratulated him on the holiday. In one photo, Justin is captured with his dog, and in another, he shows his naked torso.

Happy Birthday! One of a kind. Love you!

– Jen wrote.

Aniston’s publications caused a strong reaction on the network among her fans.

I know that Jennifer and Justin are friends, but friends do not post pictures of another without a T-shirt in stories!

Jennifer’s admission that she has erased anti-vaccines from her life is still her best thing this month. But this shot of Justin on his birthday could be a rival!

– they write.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation in 2018. They lived in marriage for two and a half years. What caused their breakup is unknown, but Teru noted that he and Jen are still very close.

We remained friends. We do not talk every day, but we call each other from time to time. We are chatting on FaceTime and texting. Our breakup was not dramatic and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I value our friendship. For me personally, it would be a great loss if we did not maintain communication. And I would like to think that for her too,









– he said.

Teru is not the only former lover Jennifer Aniston with whom she communicates well after breaking up. The star also maintains friendly relations with ex-husband Brad Pitt and ex-boyfriend John Meyer.