Jennifer Aniston: dossier on the star (biography, personal life, interesting facts)

Jennifer Aniston – American film actress, owner of a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is hard to believe that she once worked as an ordinary waitress and could not even think that she would achieve such heights. Participation in the rating series “Friends” allowed her to get into full-length American projects.

Childhood

Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, California. Jennifer’s father, Greek by nationality Yannis Anastassakis, began his television career and changed his name to John Aniston. Mother – a little-known actress Nancy Dow, moonlighting as an assistant to Rock Hudson. But the godfather of Jennifer Aniston was her father’s best friend, the famous television actor Telly Savalas in the past.

When Jen (Jennifer) reached the age of 10, her parents divorced. During these years, the girl decided to become an actress. This happened after watching the comedy “Annie” on Broadway. Jennifer’s father tried to dissuade his daughter from a career in cinema, he wanted to save her from the problems that he himself had to face. John Aniston played in many soap operas, but most of the time he received rejections, was out of work and moonlighted as a vacuum cleaner salesman. However, as a result, the father gave up. Jennifer got her first role thanks to him. John Aniston, on an acquaintance, arranged for the girl to be the extras of a soap opera, in which he himself played.

Education

Aniston received her professional acting education at the New York School of Acting. Immediately after graduation, Jennifer made her debut in the Broadway productions of Life and Death and Dancing on the Controller’s Grave. But in order to somehow live and at least earn something, the girl had to work: as a courier and a telephone marketer.

Carier start

For the first time, the name of the actress got into the credits after the release of the TV series “Molloy”, where Jennifer got a small episode. At the auditions, she was offered only small episodes in the series, and all she had to do was earn some money while waiting for a new role. Jennifer had to work as a secretary at an advertising agency, and as a bicycle courier in New York, and an ice cream seller, and a waitress. Moreover, she held the last position for 2.5 years.

In 1990, the actress moved to Hollywood and found an agent who agreed to represent her. But at the same time, he set a tough condition: Jen had to lose 13 kg. At first, Aniston disagreed, but after a series of directorial rejections and her appearance in the highly criticized horror film, Leprechaun gave up.

The series “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston’s biography took a dramatic turn towards success in 1994 when she was offered a role in the TV series Friends. At that time, David Schwimmer and Courtney Cox had already been approved for their roles. Interestingly, Courtney first got the role of Rachel Green, and Jennifer was tried for the role of Monica. But both actresses wanted to exchange roles, and when the producers found out that Aniston was working as a waitress, the girls were immediately swapped.

At the time of the start of filming, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and others were little-known actors, the producers expected to gain popularity at the expense of Cox. But the show got viewership from the first episodes. Aniston became not just famous, but a trendsetter. Everything has become a trend: from clothes to haircuts.

Jennifer Aniston hair

By the way, Aniston owes the birth of a fashionable hairstyle – smooth straight hair – to the failure of the stylist, who first made an unfortunate mistake, cutting off the actress’s extra curl, and then was forced to work on the mistakes. Since then, Aniston’s hair has become her symbol. The actress regularly spends huge sums to maintain them in excellent condition and hides that they are naturally wavy.

Success of Friends and Jennifer Aniston

Interestingly, the series Friends allowed the little-known actress to meet many Hollywood stars. Including Aniston worked with Bruce Willis, who agreed to shoot because he lost the argument to Matthew Perry.

The series “Friends” became mega-popular and existed for 10 years. Jennifer Aniston has turned from a loser actress into one of the highest paid stars on the TV screen of the 2000s. Her fee was extraordinary: $ 1 million per episode. Jen became famous and wealthy. The artist was nominated for an Emmy 5 times, and in 2003 she received a Golden Globe.

Jennifer Aniston’s career, other films

For 10 years of filming “Friends” Jennifer Aniston did not ignore other suggestions from the directors. The type of the actress was especially fond of the creators of romantic comedies: “The Prince of Dreams” (1996), “Portrait of Perfection” (1997), “Office Space” (1999). In 2001, Jennifer Aniston starred in her first drama, The Good Girl, which was highly acclaimed at the Sundance Independent Film Festival.









In 2003, the comedy “Bruce Almighty” was released with Jimmomo Kerry in the title role. Jennifer played his girlfriend. In 2005, the film “Rumor has it” was released, where Mark Ruffalo and Kevin Costner fought for the heart of the heroine Aniston. The role in the thriller “The Price of Treason” with Clive Owen and Vincent Cassel was radically different from the usual work of the actress.

In 2006, the actress herself directed her first short film, “Room 10”. And in 2008 the premiere of the touching melodrama “Marley and Me” took place, where Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson played a married couple. Although Aniston’s age was approaching 40, she was very convincingly reincarnated as a young girl.

The next film of the celebrity was the romantic comedy “Promise is not the same as getting married.” Together with her starred the most stars of American cinema – Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper. Despite the fact that reviews of the film were mixed, the work of Aniston and her stellar partners was more than worthy of praise. In the first week alone, she grossed $ 30 million.

Then there were such films as: “Wife for Rent”, “Hunt for the Ex”, “Obnoxious Bosses 1,2”, “We are the Millers”, “Substitution”, “Cake” and “Morning Show”.

Sexiest Actress

Jennifer Aniston is the recipient of numerous awards and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has never been recognized as the most beautiful and sexiest woman in various ratings. And in 2011, according to Men’s Health magazine, Jennifer topped the “Sexiest Women of All Time” rating, ahead of even Angelina Jolie and Marilyn Monroe.

Jennifer Aniston’s personal life

In her youth, Aniston met with musician Adam Duritz, then with actor Tate Donovan.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Short novels were replaced by a serious relationship with Brad Pitt. The couple got married in July 2000 in Malibu. “The most beautiful couple in Hollywood” – as they were called by journalists. But already in January 2005 they announced their separation, and in October they broke up. All this time, the personal life of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt did not leave the front pages of the tabloids, they relished all the details and scandals around the star couple. The reason for the divorce was Angelina Jolie, whom Brad met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” According to the assumptions of Jolie’s fans, Pitt chose her, because she did not mind having children, and Aniston did not want or could not have them.

Jen was going through a difficult divorce and did not hide her dislike for Angelina. Especially after her interview, in which Jolie admitted that feelings between her and Brad flared up even when Pitt and Aniston were together. In 2016, upon learning about Pitt and Jolie’s divorce, Aniston called it “karma.”

New relationship and wedding

After Pitt, Jennifer tried to establish relationships with some more men. But her second serious choice was Justin Theroux. Fans only found out about the novel in 2011. And four years later, the couple got married. And, unfortunately, in 2018 they divorced. As Jennifer later said, the reason was her husband’s infidelity.

In March of this year, fans and the media began to suspect that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were back together. But then it became known that the new guy Aniston is not Pitt. A source close to the Friends star said that Jen is now happy in a new relationship: “Jen is in seventh heaven and cannot hide a smile on her face.” He also added that with Brad, the actress keeps her distance to avoid heartache. Plus, she doesn’t want her new partner to feel threatened.

Jennifer Aniston beauty

With a height of 164 cm, the actress maintains a low weight, which ranges from 50-55 kg. According to the artist, the secret is simple: proper nutrition and exercise, she especially likes to do yoga.

“Friends” together again

At the end of May 2021, an incredible premiere awaited all fans of the famous series – the release of a special edition of Friends. For a long time, the creators of the project did not tell what would happen. Therefore, fans decided that a new season of the series awaited them. However, this did not happen. The filming was attended by performers of the main roles, including Aniston. True, they played there not their characters, but themselves. In addition to them, celebrity guests joined the project, including Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber and others.

The fact that the special issue does not mean the continuation of “Friends” became clear after the release of the official teaser. However, the fans of the series were not at all upset and were happy to see their favorite actors in familiar locations – as conceived by the creators, the shooting took place in the same place where the main events of the sitcom took place. According to rumors, each of the actors received $ 2.5 million in one episode. The success was overwhelming.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Recently, the network stirred the news that Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had started dating. This happened after the actors admitted that they had feelings for each other during the filming of the sitcom, it seemed pretty logical. The fans could not get enough of such news, and the stars themselves were somehow silent. But David Schwimmer decided to reveal the truth. The actor told The Sun that there is nothing but friendship between Schwimmer and Aniston. And here the fans felt sad …

