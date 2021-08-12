Keira Knightley starred in a spectacular photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar

The actress posed for the photographer Boo George in outfits from the latest collection of the Chanel fashion house, whose face she has been for 14 years.

36-year-old British actress and two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley has become the heroine of the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK.

On the pages of the publication, she appeared in luxurious outfits from Chanel, complementing the images with jewelry with diamonds and gold from Chanel Fine Jewelery. The actress tried on a silk jacquard dress with embellishments, a cape, an organza top and dress with sequins, a tweed dress embroidered with pearls, an embroidered silk jacket with decorated cuffs, and other equally luxurious things. The celebrity was filmed by the famous photographer Boo George.

This interview took place at the Suffolk Wildlife Sanctuary. Keira Knightley walked with Lydia Slater through the streets of North London, where they both live, and answered questions in a conversation that was scheduled back in 2020 but has been postponed several times. If then they were going to discuss her new film “Silent Night”, the release of which was announced for Christmas, but now it was about a new advertising campaign from Chanel associated with the launch of a limited edition Collection Eté, as well as how the actress was affected by the quarantine associated with pandemic coronavirus.

Keira Knightley has been the face of the brand since 2007, when she was just over 20 years old. The actress has already become famous all over the world, having played one of the main roles in the blockbuster franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Kira recalls how she flew from Los Angeles to Paris to meet with Karl Lagerfeld. Due to the jet lag, she felt a little sluggish.









“I guess I was too young to be afraid of him and I didn’t know enough about fashion. I stayed at the Ritz and when I opened the closet I found all these Chanel clothes there. I just thought the room hadn’t been cleaned, so called the front desk to say that someone had left their clothes and they said they were for my stay in France, but not as a gift, “she shared with a laugh.

The actress now has a lot of luxurious things from Chanel, and she looks forward to the time when she can dress up beautifully again. When the quarantine began, Kira entertained herself by putting on expensive dresses or suits and just jumping on a trampoline with her children and her husband, who were also dressed in this brand.

“I thought:“ What is the point in these beautiful things lying in the closet, when everything on the street seems rather apocalyptic and scary? ”It was so important to be truly happy for the children!” She said.

According to Kira, quarantine in general was very difficult for her, since she suffered from lack of work, inability to see friends, celebrate holidays with them and just meet. She also confessed that she admires the heroism of doctors and nurses. Seeing how they confront the pandemic, the actress realized what is really important in this world.

Recall that Keira Knightley in every possible way emphasizes her love for the Chanel brand, with which she has been collaborating for many years. So, in March last year she was in London, where the premiere of the film “Miss Bad Behavior” took place, she, as a performer of one of the main roles, attended the event in a snow-white dress from Chanel, decorated with lace and a belt with a sparkling buckle