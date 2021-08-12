Kendall Jenner congratulates boyfriend Devin Booker on winning the Tokyo Olympics

Модель гордится тем, что ее мужчина принес США очередное золото.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who recently found herself embroiled in a high-profile scandal with the Italian clothing brand Liu Jo, decided for a while to forget about work problems and family squabbles, focusing her attention on her beloved.

On Instagram, Kendall celebrated her boyfriend’s victory at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics after her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker, won the gold medal as part of the men’s basketball team.

So, the model posted on the social network a snapshot of her boyfriend, 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player, whom she watched on TV, simply adding a few gold medal emojis.

If you haven’t watched the Tokyo Olympics, the USA defeated France in the final 87-82, thus securing another gold medal for the Americans.

Read also: Game of Thrones star Keith Harington explains why he suffered from suicidal thoughts for a long time

As a reminder, rumors of a Booker and Jenner romance emerged in April 2020 after some anonymous sources confirmed that the reality TV star was spotted in Arizona. Initially, the couple denied any rumors, but after months of battling high-profile press headlines, the duo decided to officially declare their status as lovers on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021.









The couple celebrated their first relationship anniversary in June by posting a few pictures to mark the special day. Jenner posted a cute photo of the couple, and Booker himself added a series of photos taken at sunset, captioning the number 1, a heart emoji, and the name Kendall in the comments.

Jenner, who has previously dated fellow NBA league players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, has always been extremely wary of revealing her personal life details. Unlike her sisters, who are quite open about any intimate relationships. However, it is definitely impossible to deny the fact that Kendall is delighted with basketball players.