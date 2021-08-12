Kendall Jenner showed an unrealistically beautiful hair color











Every second girl who cut off a square lives on one main idea – to grow her hair. Every second brunette has a plan to change her color to blond. Both the one and the other beauty scenarios are realizable, but they require tremendous efforts. Hair grows slowly, and coloristic revolutions are very dangerous for them too: you risk losing your hair without ever growing the coveted length …

It should be understood that the rich and famous do all these manipulations in the best salons, where the masters vouch for the quality of their hair with their reputation. For example, beauty success Kendall Jenner, if you risk repeating it, it may well turn into not just a failure, but a real “loss of losses”. The top model changed her hair color very drastically, and her curls look amazing. It is hardly possible to get the same effect with the help of household dyes and the skillful hands of a best friend. Nevertheless, no one can forbid us to admire the shade that Kendall recently showed in the stories of her Instagram account.